This England: Muscle man

Illustration by Marta Signori

A grandad who began arm wrestling after nearly dying of coronavirus in 2020 has taken gold at the European Championships.

“Covid nearly cost me my life, and it made me want to live life to the fullest,” said Mark Waldon of Bedfordshire. After training “tiny muscles… you wouldn’t usually use”, the retired civil servant, 53, has become good enough to go pro. He placed first for his category.

Metro

(Daragh Brady)

Make the cut

When a bride disappeared as the dessert was being served at her wedding reception, the groom was understandably surprised.

Courtney Sneddon was still missing 15 minutes later, so Cameron went to find her. She was having a haircut, midway through their wedding day.

Related

She is not alone. A growing number of brides are asking hairstylists to give them a “wedding chop” to surprise family and friends with a new look before their first dance.

Sunday Times

(Amanda Welles)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Sting in the tale

A tourist with a fear of insects returned from Cuba with a stowaway – a scorpion he named Brian.

David Judd found the venomous arachnid while unpacking his suitcase. The 55-year-old, of Wakefield, said his first reaction was to screech and ask his wife to deal with it. But he summoned his courage and used a litter picker to snare Brian before taking him to a reptile store.

“I grabbed its tail and put it in a box,” the 6ft 1in former rugby player said. “I felt a huge feeling of pride at being able to do such a thing.”

Metro

(David Cope)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

[See also: The Reeves doctrine: Labour’s plan for power]