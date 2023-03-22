Support 100 years of independent journalism.

22 March 2023

Subscriber of the week: Richard Hemmings

What do you do?

Artist, illustrator, music lover and gardener.

Where do you live?

Waveney Valley, Suffolk.

Do you vote?

Yes, always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

I returned to the NS five or six years ago.

What made you start?

For informed comment and stimulating ideas.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, we both read it, and pass it on to our neighbours.

What pages do you flick to first?

Letters, Q&A and back pages.

How do you read yours?

Paper copy, lying on the sofa.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Environmental issues, more detailed worldwide coverage.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Jeremy Cliffe, John Gray, Phil Whitaker.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Annalena Baerbock, Kaja Kallas.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Rees-Mogg. I’ll use the stairs.

All-time favourite NS article?

Every issue has excellent and fascinating articles.

The New Statesman is…

the highlight of the week’s reading.

