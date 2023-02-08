Subscriber of the week: Paul Pearce

What do you do?
A former MP in the New South Wales legislative assembly, now retired.
Where do you live?
Sydney, Australia.
Do you vote?
Voting is compulsory in Australia.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About 20 years.
What made you start?
I read it when in the UK; decided to subscribe.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Sometimes.
What pages do you flick to first?
From front to back.
How do you read yours?
At the café, after a swim.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
A deeper analysis of socialist politics.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Nicholas Lezard, Kevin Maguire.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
The two Tonys: Abbott and Blair.
All-time favourite NS article?
“The rise of the radical left” (2 March 2018).
The New Statesman is…
a breath of fresh air compared to the Murdoch-dominated Australian media.
[See also: Subscriber of the week: Peter Davis]
This article appears in the 08 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Silent Sunak