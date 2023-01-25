This England: Spice king

A supermarket customer who bought five jars of paprika last year was stunned to be named the spice’s No 1 buyer in the north-east.
Paul Anthony Jones, 39, was congratulated by Sainsbury’s – despite spending only £4.75 on the 95p jars.
Jones, of Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, said: “I don’t think I earned the title because I have some bizarre paprika addiction – it’s more that other people in the region don’t buy a lot.” He said he thought the Sainsbury’s email declaring him top buyer was “pure comedy”.
Daily Mail (Jill Allwood)
Cross your Ts
Workers have been mocked online after a photo of a misspelt road marking in Scarborough went viral. Instead of “town centre” being painted on to the A165, contractors missed out the second T and wrote “town cenre” instead.
Caroline Bains shared her picture of the blunder on Facebook, adding: “Not sure that’s right.”
BBC Yorkshire (Daragh Brady)
Dance around the problem
Residents in a seaside town home to a bizarre set of “wiggly” road markings have voiced their displeasure by staging a conga protest along them.
People were left confused and angry when a series of curvy lines were painted alongside the historic seafront in the town of Clevedon, Somerset.
According to North Somerset council, the lines were designed to slow down traffic.
But locals and business owners were infuriated by the move, which they claim looks like a “driving lane for drink-drivers”.
Metro (Steve Morley)
Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England
[See also: This England: Bunny, I’m home!]
This article appears in the 25 Jan 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Why Germany doesn’t do it better