Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
25 January 2023

This England: Spice king

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

A supermarket customer who bought five jars of paprika last year was stunned to be named the spice’s No 1 buyer in the north-east.

Paul Anthony Jones, 39, was congratulated by Sainsbury’s – despite spending only £4.75 on the 95p jars.

Jones, of Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, said: “I don’t think I earned the title because I have some bizarre paprika addiction – it’s more that other people in the region don’t buy a lot.” He said he thought the Sainsbury’s email declaring him top buyer was “pure comedy”.
Daily Mail (Jill Allwood)

Cross your Ts

Workers have been mocked online after a photo of a misspelt road marking in Scarborough went viral. Instead of “town centre” being painted on to the A165, contractors missed out the second T and wrote “town cenre” instead.

Caroline Bains shared her picture of the blunder on Facebook, adding: “Not sure that’s right.”
BBC Yorkshire (Daragh Brady)

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Dance around the problem

Residents in a seaside town home to a bizarre set of “wiggly” road markings have voiced their displeasure by staging a conga protest along them.

Content from our partners
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Spotlight
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

People were left confused and angry when a series of curvy lines were painted alongside the historic seafront in the town of Clevedon, Somerset.

According to North Somerset council, the lines were designed to slow down traffic.

But locals and business owners were infuriated by the move, which they claim looks like a “driving lane for drink-drivers”.
Metro (Steve Morley)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England

[See also: This England: Bunny, I’m home!]

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 25 Jan 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Why Germany doesn’t do it better