Subscriber of the Week: Kate Sweeny

What do you do?
I’m a SaLT (speech and language therapist).
Where do you live?
West Yorkshire.
Do you vote?
Oh yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Five years this time, on and off since my teens.
What made you start?
It was at home when I was growing up.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not now, but my late dad took it for decades.
What pages do you flick to first?
Page one. I never flick!
How do you read yours?
Front to back.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Different perspectives from across the UK and Ireland.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Rowan Williams, Andrew Marr, Tracey Thorn.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Caroline Lucas.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Jair Bolsonaro.
All-time favourite NS article?
It’s a cliché, but it has to be “The Peak” by Edward Docx.
The New Statesman is…
perfect for a train journey.
