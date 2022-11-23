Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
23 November 2022

This England: Flight of fancy

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Alex Brenchley

A man who spent £25,000 on a fake airport sign in Wales is bringing the joke to an end after 20 years.

For the past two decades, a billboard for Llandegley International has been a landmark near the Powys village.

It looks like an ordinary road sign, but actually directs drivers to an airport that only exists in people’s imagination.

After spending thousands of pounds to erect and maintain the sign, the owner decided it’s time to take it down.
BBC Wales (Neil Stone)

Call me maybe

A battered 90-year-old phone box is on sale for £25,000. There is no phone in it, two panes are missing, one of the white “Telephone” signs is damaged and it needs a lick of paint.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

But it does have an electricity connection, meaning the 3ft-square kiosk could be converted into a tiny shop.
Daily Mirror (Daragh Brady)

Content from our partners
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
You wouldn’t give your house keys to anyone, so why do that with your computers?
Michael Jenkins

Guess who

Social workers may stop asking dementia patients who the prime minister is in memory tests due to the high turnaround at No 10.

After three leaders in four months, it was felt the question was unfair as those without the disease may struggle to name the current leader.
Daily Mirror (Amanda Welles)

Gnome fixed address

A couple are baffled after six gnomes were put in their garden over the last 18 months – then a seventh came in the post with a return address of Paris.

Christine Lock, who lives with her husband, Stephen, in South Molton, Devon, said, “They’re nice and look pretty, but I worry I’ll wake up and the garden will be covered!”
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

[See also: This England: One-track mind]

This article appears in the 23 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Russian Roulette