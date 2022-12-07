This England: Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone
Mick Easterby has put his final tooth up for auction after it fell out. The 91-year-old racehorse trainer is known for his distinctive single-toothed appearance, but is now entirely toothless. His son, David, with whom Mick runs their North Yorkshire stable, said they hoped to raise a substantial sum for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity by selling the tooth to a racing enthusiast keen to own a unique piece of the sport’s history.
The Times
(Terry Timblick)
Sign of the times
A hamlet has declared war on souvenir hunters who constantly steal its famous road signs. Thieves have regularly targeted the official place names for Cock Bridge in Aberdeenshire – but now the fed-up council is working on ones that are “tamper proof”.
Sunday Mail
(Ron Grant)
Upstairs, downstairs
A “butler in the buff” hired for a 99th birthday celebration was such a hit with elderly residents that he has been brought back for a cocktail party at their care home in Woking, Surrey. The butler, Alessandro, wears only an apron and bow tie.
Metro
(Amanda Welles)
What a pile-up
The owner of a car had a big shock when they returned to find it buried under a huge pile of leaves. The vehicle was submerged by the fallen foliage, which appeared to have been deliberately dumped on its roof on Carter Knowle Road in the not-usually-quite-so-leafy Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge.
Sheffield Telegraph
(David Cope)
