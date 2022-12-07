Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. World
  2. UK
7 December 2022

This England: Going, going, gone

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Cartoon by Alex Brenchley

Going, going, gone

Mick Easterby has put his final tooth up for auction after it fell out. The 91-year-old racehorse trainer is known for his distinctive single-toothed appearance, but is now entirely toothless. His son, David, with whom Mick runs their North Yorkshire stable, said they hoped to raise a substantial sum for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity by selling the tooth to a racing enthusiast keen to own a unique piece of the sport’s history.

The Times
(Terry Timblick)

Sign of the times

A hamlet has declared war on souvenir hunters who constantly steal its famous road signs. Thieves have regularly targeted the official place names for Cock Bridge in Aberdeenshire – but now the fed-up council is working on ones that are “tamper proof”.

Sunday Mail
(Ron Grant)

THANK YOU

Upstairs, downstairs

A “butler in the buff” hired for a 99th birthday celebration was such a hit with elderly residents that he has been brought back for a cocktail party at their care home in Woking, Surrey. The butler, Alessandro, wears only an apron and bow tie.

Metro
(Amanda Welles)

What a pile-up

The owner of a car had a big shock when they returned to find it buried under a huge pile of leaves. The vehicle was submerged by the fallen foliage, which appeared to have been deliberately dumped on its roof on Carter Knowle Road in the not-usually-quite-so-leafy Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge.

Sheffield Telegraph
(David Cope)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

Topics in this article :