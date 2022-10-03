Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. World
  2. Europe
  3. War in Ukraine
3 October 2022

What could happen if Russia used nuclear weapons?

Russia's state Duma has approved the annexation of Ukrainian regions, will Putin now use nuclear weapons to hold these areas?

By Emily Tamkin

A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

As Russia has now held its bogus annexation referenda and is claiming parts of Ukraine as its own, the world waits and wonders: will Russia use nuclear weapons as Vladimir Putin has suggested it could? If Ukrainians continue to fight to defend their country, will Russia now claim that it is under attack and use nuclear weapons?

We do not know, although the United States reportedly thinks it is a plausible enough possibility that officials have started warning their Russian counterparts not to do so. What we do know is that this latest round of threats, and this whole war, has served as a reminder of why nuclear non-proliferation is so important. Nuclear weapons threaten to transform war from devastating into indiscriminately, unthinkably dangerous. A world in which their use can even be threatened is a less safe one.

Unfortunately, I think we can say that all of this — the war; Putin’s threats — makes nuclear proliferation far more likely. What country watching Ukraine — which turned Soviet-era nuclear weapons stationed in Ukraine over to Russia in the 1990s and is now existentially threatened by Putin — would think that its own citizens are safer without nuclear weapons? Would India? Would Pakistan? Would the US?

Russia’s threats of using nuclear weapons on a non-nuclear country make it more likely that countries that do not currently have nuclear weapons may try to develop their own nuclear programmes. Finland and Sweden were not in Nato before this war, but after witnessing Russia invade Ukraine they decided to apply for membership.

It is not outside of the realm of possibility that watching a nuclear power threaten a non-nuclear power may inspire some countries to try to develop this additional layer of protection. If this sounds improbable, consider that, after Russia invaded Ukraine, some in Japan called for the country — the only one ever to be attacked with nuclear weapons, and by the United States, as Putin reminded in his address on 30 September — to host US nuclear weapons.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

The possibility of nuclear non-proliferation is yet another casualty of Putin’s war. We are seeing now how threatening and unpredictable a nuclear regime can be. It is hard to imagine how a world less committed to nuclear non-proliferation would be safer. Sadly, I think that may be the world we’re already in.

Content from our partners
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight
Flooding is a major risk for our homes
Flooding is a major risk for our homes
Spotlight

This article was originally published on 29 September and has been updated with the latest information.

[See also: The unravelling of Vladimir Putin]

Topics in this article: , ,