Russian strikes on Ukraine’s cities are an implicit nuclear threat 

Rocket attacks hit parts of Kyiv today, October 10. Photo by Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A wave of explosions has hit Ukraine’s largest cities this morning. Rocket attacks have been reported in the capital, Kyiv, as well as in Lviv, Dnipro and several other cities. Many of the areas targeted are in the centre and west of the country, which had been quiet for months after fighting shifted to the east. Numerous deaths and casualties have been reported by Ukrainian authorities.

The attacks come after the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia and occupied Crimea – a symbol of the annexation of the peninsula closely linked to Vladimir Putin personally – was partially destroyed on Sunday 9 October. Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility for the explosion, reportedly caused by a truck bomb, although Ukrainian officials have anonymously said the explosion was their work and the Ukrainian post office has announced it will release a stamp commemorating the occasion.

[See also: How much territory does Ukraine control? Use this interactive map to find out]

Russia had already hit a block of flats in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday night following the bridge explosion, which killed at least 17 people.

Related

The myriad attacks on cities across the country on Monday – reportedly primarily on civilian targets such as playgrounds and universities – highlights Russia’s willingness to retaliate by hitting non-military targets, even as it has taken consistent defeats on the battlefield in recent weeks, as the Ukrainian counteroffensives continue to make progress. Ukrainian forces have recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory, principally in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Russian leadership had been under increased criticism in recent days. Hardliners such as the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, focused criticism on the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, blaming him earlier this month for Russia’s recent defeats and calling for harsher measures against Ukrainian targets. The attacks on Ukrainian cities is a response to calls for further escalation from figures within the Kremlin.

[See also: Vladimir Putin’s land grab is an act of desperation]

Attacks on civilian targets in peaceful cities will strengthen, not weaken, Ukrainian resolve. But they can be framed by Moscow as fair retaliation for the attack on the Kerch Bridge, even though the bridge likely qualifies as a military target as it was used to supply Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine. Meanwhile many of the Ukrainian targets hit this morning, including parks, were purely civilian in nature. Surveillance video appeared to show the Bridge of Glass, a pedestrian walkway in central Kyiv, hit by a rocket. Symbolically, the bridge – with no military value whatsoever – is located metres away from a Soviet-era arch built to commemorate the “reunification” of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

Above all, though, the attacks carry with them an implicit nuclear threat, according to the historian Sergey Radchenko. Moscow is showing that it has the capability to target Ukrainian cities with missiles. There is no guarantee that the next one couldn’t be carrying a nuclear warhead, goes the message to Ukraine and the West.