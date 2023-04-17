Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. World
  2. Americas
  3. South America
17 April 2023

Brazil’s stance on Russia is worrying the West

President Lula’s positioning of Brazil as a broker in the war is emblematic of how some of the world’s largest countries are not picking a side.

By Ido Vock

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Brasilia today for meetings with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira. The visit is the latest in a series of diplomatic overtures that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made towards Russia in recent weeks, angering Western countries.

Since he took office in January, Lula has increasingly positioned Brazil as a potential broker between Russia and Ukraine. “President Putin doesn’t take any initiatives to stop the war. Zelensky from Ukraine doesn’t take any initiatives to stop the war,” Lula told reporters in Abu Dhabi on 16 April after a state visit to China and the UAE – a provocative failure to differentiate between the two leaders. The day before, in Beijing, Lula also said that the US “needs to stop encouraging war” by providing weapons to Ukraine.

Under Lula and his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has not followed Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia. It has also refused to supply ammunition or weaponry to Ukraine.

Brasilia’s position is partly borne of realpolitik – Brazil’s largest trading partner is Russia’s ally, China – but also ideology. Lula is a long-standing critic of US foreign policy and has frequently sought to encourage the development of a “multipolar” world order in which America has less geopolitical influence. This suspicion is in part a result of the US’s history of interference in Latin American affairs, including in Brazil.

Brazil’s attitude is emblematic of a broader trend. While just a handful of countries, such as Syria and Belarus, openly side with Russia, many more are ambivalent about endorsing the West’s narrative on Ukraine and officially embrace neutrality. Crucially, these include some of the world’s largest countries, including India and Brazil. Documents leaked earlier this year, reportedly by a serving US airman who has since been arrested, indicate that even close US allies such as South Korea have been reluctant to arm Ukraine.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Russia hasn’t had many wins to boast of recently. Still, as Lavrov lands in Brazil, he can at least take solace in the fact that billions of people live in countries reluctant to condemn his government.

Content from our partners
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Musidora Jorgensen: Sustainability is good for business
Spotlight

This article first appeared in the World Review newsletter. It comes out every Monday; subscribe here.

[See also: Lula’s victory in Brazil shows how authoritarianism can be defeated]

Topics in this article : ,