Donald Trump tried to turn his first 2024 campaign rally into a religious experience

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The crowd that gathered in Waco, Texas on Saturday for Donald Trump‘s first major rally of his 2024 presidential campaign experienced all the hallmarks of a classic Trump performance. There was the demonisation of opponents and enemies (the Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican nomination, was disloyal and “dropping like a rock” in polls; prosecutors investigating him were “absolute human scum”). There was the bizarre boasting (he recalled taking a “pretty tough” cognitive test when he was in the White House, which he “aced”). And there was unrepentant sexism (he referred to Stormy Daniels, the adult actress who he is accused of paying off after an alleged affair, as “horse face”).

There were, however, also some new notes to Trump’s performance. The rally’s location has been widely interpreted as a signal to his base: the Texan city of Waco was the setting, 30 years prior, of a deadly siege and weeks-long stand-off between law enforcement and members of the apocalyptic religious cult, the Branch Davidians. More than 80 members of the cult died, as well as four US federal agents. The siege was described by AP as “a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups”. Team Trump claimed that the location was merely chosen for its proximity to other major Texan cities, the enthusiasm of its residents and its infrastructure.

But the setting wasn’t the only nod to fervent religious belief.

Robert Jeffress, one of the most influential evangelical leaders in the US, opened the rally for Trump, praising the former president and then leading the crowd in Waco in a group prayer. There was also a woman painting a large canvas onstage. This might seem an odd political gimmick, but some have suggested it is pulled straight from protestant church settings.

Related

Trump himself leaned into fire-and-brimstone rhetoric, framing next year’s election as “the final battle”, which in biblical terms is the battle of Armageddon. He spoke of the “demonic forces” threatening the country. Even Trump’s repeated boasts throughout his speech – “I am your warrior, I am your justice… I am your retribution” – carried a distinct biblical allusion (the recurrence of “I am” in the New Testament), as well as an implicit nod to divine judgement.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Though Trump has long courted a white Christian base, this is relatively new material for the former president. Some elements made an appearance during a speech made at the conservative political conference known as CPAC earlier in March. It appears the deeply apocalyptic, religious-adjacent performance will become a feature of Trump’s third campaign for the White House.

It’s not clear what effect this will have on evangelicals and other white Christian groups. After all, Trump has repeatedly proved himself an odd, flawed choice for the deeply religious. Particularly since Trump railed against Republican midterm candidates who he said made too much of the “abortion issue” then lost. (Though Trump is still the leading Republican candidate in polls, among the party’s evangelicals specifically, DeSantis is the preferred candidate.) But it’s likely they aren’t Trump’s only target audience anyway. Though this development in campaign rhetoric has the trappings of fervent Christian belief, its dark paranoia skews closer to the conspiracy theories of QAnon – a group that has, so far, shown it is more than willing to make Trump its messiah.

This article first appeared in the World Review newsletter. It comes out every Monday; subscribe here.

[See also: Gramsci in Florida]