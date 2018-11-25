Europe 25 November 2018 Ukraine accuses Russian navy of firing on their ships in the Black Sea It comes at the end of a day of rising tension between the two nations. Photo: US Navy NSSign UpGet the New Statesman's Morning Call email. The Ukrainian Navy says that Russia has opened fire on its ships in the Black Sea, hitting a vessel and injuring one crewmember. The two navies have exchanged fire over the Black Sea. It comes on the same day that the Ukranian government accused Russia of ramming one of their tugboats, also in the Black Sea. › Can AI help to solve the mental health crisis? Subscribe from just $2 per issue