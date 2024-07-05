The New Statesman hosts election night party

More than 400 VIPs, writers, and politicos joined the New Statesman at a packed event in Westminster on Thursday, to celebrate as Labour claimed an historic victory in the 2024 general election.
Speaking before the exit polls were announced, then-shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged guests to temper expectations of a Labour landslide. At 10pm, however, cheers erupted as polls revealed Labour were on track for a dramatic win, with the Conservatives suffering their biggest ever defeat.
As the first Labour seat was declared in Houghton and Sunderland South, a jubilant Sadiq Khan addressed the crowd, saying Labour were “on the cusp of victory”.
