Online platforms have profited from misogyny for too long

Illustration by Woocat / Shutterstock

The Online Safety Act is now law. This landmark legislation is an important first step to tackling the wild west that is the online world. It will mean that at long last, online platforms will be regulated, with severe consequences for those who don’t take proper steps to tackle illegality.

While I am hopeful about the law’s potential, earlier this year I described the bill as sorely lacking in relation to violence against women and girls. It remains the case that abuse, misogyny and gendered harassment is rife online, and this has devastating consequences for women and girls – and indeed for wider society, through the unleashing of harmful misogynistic ideas, shaping public attitudes and social norms.

In fact, a recent survey by Girlguiding found that 81 per cent of girls and young women aged 11 to 21 have experienced some form of threatening or upsetting behaviour online, compared to 65 per cent in 2018. The largest study into online violence against women and girls also reported that one in eight women in England who’d experienced online violence said this had progressed to offline violence, with similar findings across Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Despite this, for the majority of its passage through parliament, the Online Safety Bill failed the test of addressing this problem. Over 200 pages of legislation, and women and girls were not even mentioned.

Related

That’s why I worked with a coalition of organisations working to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG) to call for better protections for women and girls online through a code of practice on VAWG. More than 100,000 members of the public rallied behind this, supporting the End Violence Against Women Coalition and Glitch’s campaign for the bill to go further for women.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: A row over steel exposes the contradictions in net zero]

The government has thankfully responded to these concerns. The law we see now requires Ofcom to create guidance for tech companies to reduce harm to women and girls, and to consult the domestic abuse commissioner, victims’ commissioner, survivors and experts in its development. While this guidance is not as robust a measure as the code of practice we recommended, it is a much-needed step in the right direction for women and girls.

Implementation and enforcement will now be key to its success. There is also a significant window before these measures come into force, but this should not delay action. The regulator, Ofcom, says we can expect the draft guidance on protecting women and girls by spring 2025.

Online platforms, many of which have for too long profited from such misogyny and abuse, must now heed this direction from government and indeed the calls of civil society, and start doing better for women and girls today. I expect online platforms to take initiative immediately to ensure that they do not create environments which facilitate and amplify gender-based abuse online.

Transforming online platforms in this way will make a world of difference to the lives of women and girls. Not only as a direct part of society’s efforts to reduce violence against women and girls, which remains so rampant online, but also as part of our wider efforts to create a more fair and equal society for women and girls – to the benefit of us all.

With a general election expected next year, my hope is that this new law creates the foundations for women to be able to participate more freely in public life – including those running for office, and those participating in public discourse about the election and how the country should be run. We can’t create the future we want without both.

Ending violence against women and girls requires all of us – including online platforms – to take responsibility for the task at hand and play our part. While far too many have failed in this mission until now, I and many others have faith that the Online Safety Act can move us closer to that goal.

[See also: Labour must find a path to responsible spending with flexible fiscal rules]