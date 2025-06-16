Resilience starts with design and disclosure

Image by Shutterstock

From the emergence of AI to the rise of ‘ransomware as a service’, the methods, tools and campaigns used by cybercriminals continue to evolve. Organisations must stay one step ahead, with cybersecurity critical to doing so – and essential for business survival.

Adopting a proactive rather than reactive approach towards cybersecurity – identifying and addressing gaps before an attack takes place – is crucial to minimising the risk of an attack and improving overall protection. But organisations can’t do this alone. Cybersecurity vendors have a responsibility to lead, making it easier for customers to adopt resilient strategies.

So how can this best be done? By executing ‘secure by design’, which incorporates cybersecurity into every stage of the development and design process, vendors can build security into the products customers rely on, making their systems secure from the very beginning. Also, integrating responsible disclosure, where vulnerabilities are identified and addressed before exploitation or public disclosure, increases trust and transparency while reducing the likelihood of an attack.

It’s essential that every vendor commits to these two approaches. Doing so allows them to support customers not just in protecting their data but also in safeguarding overall business operations and building long-term cyber resilience.

White Paper 2025 Fortinet Global Threat Landscape Report By FORTINET Enter your details to receive the free white paper: Country* United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe By downloading this whitepaper, you acknowledge that Progressive Media Investments may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. By downloading this whitepaper, you acknowledge that New Statesman Ltd may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

It’s clear that cyber attacks are continuing to grow in scale and complexity. Fortinet’s 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report found that tools like FraudGPT, BlackmailerV3 and ElevenLabs are automating the generation of malware, phishing websites and deepfake videos, leading to increasingly effective threat campaigns while lowering barriers to entry. The underground economy for stolen credentials and direct corporate access has exploded in the past year, while cloud environments – on which most organisations rely – remain a top target for cybercriminals.

Ultimately, cybercriminals are getting smarter, and the rate of innovation is outpacing the speed that vendors and customers can protect themselves. Cyber resilience now demands more than traditional firewalls and anti-virus software. Instead, it requires a proactive, multi-layered approach that makes cybersecurity an integral part of business strategy from the very beginning – an approach vendors must be accountable for.

One way this can be achieved is by ensuring products are secure by design. This means embedding cybersecurity measures into every stage of the software development cycle (SDLC), from planning and design to deployment, maintenance and decommissioning. While the benefits of this to customers include helping them adopt a more proactive approach towards cybersecurity, the responsibility lies with vendors to ensure products and solutions are secure by design.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Fortinet is committed to a secure-by-design approach and is actively driving progress towards industry-wide standards and innovations. This includes signing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Secure by Design Pledge in 2024.

The pledge outlines ways organisations can implement “secure by design”, including security patches, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and default passwords.

Alongside these recommendations, implementing secure coding standards, including input validation, proper error handling and avoiding unsafe functions or outdated libraries, will play a role

by minimising vulnerabilities being introduced during development and ensuring every line of code is written with security in mind. Using a memory-safe programming language can also prevent common vulnerabilities related to unsafe memory handling.

Employing hardware-backed cryptographic key management provides another way to protect sensitive data by storing encryption keys within dedicated hardware modules, such as ‘hardware security modules’ (HSMs) or ‘trusted platform modules’ (TPMs). This helps to

prevent keys from being exposed in software memory, reducing the risk of key theft or compromise and enhancing system security.

In parallel, organisations should also invest in rigorous testing frameworks that include static and dynamic code analysis and vulnerability scanning throughout the development process. Testing supports continuous improvement by making sure security measures are implemented correctly

and fed back into design. Embedding security from the onset starts with cybersecurity vendors. Encouraging customers to adopt solutions that are secure by default means potential vulnerabilities can be identified, contained and mitigated before impacting the wider business, supporting organisations to stay ahead of evolving threats.

To learn more, download Fortinet’s 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report