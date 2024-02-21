Decarbonising the grid without large-scale public investment is impossible

Wind turbine blades at the Harland and Wolff shipyard. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images.

Several months of rumours, internal briefings and mixed messaging culminated in the Labour Party officially abandoning its pledge to invest £28bn a year in its green prosperity plan, down-scaling its spending plans to less than £15bn over the course of a full parliament. Great British Energy, a central part of this plan, will remain with an initial capitalisation of £8.3bn, presumably financed by gilt issuance. While the larger climb-down is motivated by the party’s stated commitment to fiscal credibility, it has retained its target to reach clean energy by 2030. The two stances are incompatible; the situation demands more public investment, not less, and GB Energy must lead the way.

In an effort to appear hospitable to business, Rachel Reeves has repeatedly stressed her wish to “de-risk” private investment not just in British business but also for our infrastructure, “unlocking” private capital to fill the void left by previous governments. The cruel irony is that our new era of high interest rates, which has given the shadow Treasury team fiscal cold feet, is itself a symptom of precisely the conditions that make private capital less, rather than more, likely to take up the mantle – at least where renewable energy investment is concerned. The reasons for this can broadly be put into three categories: cost, certainty and coherence.

Cost is the simplest. The interest-hiking cycle frightening fiscal policymakers has applied to everyone, not just to governments. Governments, at least in the rich world, can still borrow more cheaply than private companies. If anything, the spread in yields between corporate and sovereign bonds rises during periods of financial instability. Over the past decade, the spread of UK BBB-rated corporate bonds (the credit rating invariably assigned to new offshore wind projects) over gilts has been in the region of 1.5-2.5 percentage points.

This is not a marginal concern. Renewable energy – with its profile of high upfront investment costs followed by extremely low operating costs – is acutely sensitive to the cost of capital, with debt usually comprising up to 80 per cent of the financing mix. The International Energy Agency estimates that a 2 percentage point increase in the cost of capital inflated a solar or wind project’s “levelised cost of electricity” (the average unit electricity cost over the lifetime of an asset) by a staggering 20 per cent. In so far as it is avoidable, this is upward redistribution from billpayers to the financial sector. Combine this with the freedom from the need to pay dividends beyond making equity holders whole and you have a radically cheaper energy proposition to the public. Given that electricity is, in economist Isabella Weber’s words, a systemically significant price, the need to keep it low and stable is a matter of macroeconomic urgency. Indeed, failure to do so over the last two years is the main reason interest rates are currently as prohibitively high as they are.

[Read more: What do by-election victories mean for Labour’s policy agenda?]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Certainty is what investors crave as a precondition for overcoming what Keynes called the “liquidity preference” and sinking their capital into long-term projects. Hence the UK’s often celebrated “contracts for difference” scheme, which addresses the volatility pervasive to spot markets in wholesale electricity – especially where renewables are concerned – and fixes generators’ prices, providing some certainty to the price side of the profitability equation. Until recently, this regime had considerable success mobilising investment in a nascent offshore wind industry; only Denmark has more offshore wind capacity per capita. But as geopolitical, ecological and macro-financial turbulence has become the order of the day, the relative stability once taken more or less for granted on the cost side has been replaced by supply-chain snarls, raw input inflation and, of course, the much tighter financing conditions that prompted Labour to seek salvation from the private sector.

By the time these large capital-intensive projects are operational, the risks attending these costs have been resolved, yet the investment decision itself is made based on price-fixing agreements secured long beforehand. Either investors abandon their plans – as with the calamitous failure of the last such auction round – or demand a risk premium. In other words, private renewable investment is secured by fossilising yesterday’s uncertainties into today’s prices (for 15 years) – uncertainties that are immaterial to the one cast-iron certainty from society’s perspective, namely that such investment must take place one way or another if we are to confront the climate crisis.

Finally, as the architects of the future systems explicitly acknowledge, the components of our energy system must be understood in terms of their contribution to the larger coherent system. And yet the vertical disintegration and horizontal fragmentation characterising our current privatised model increasingly places system-level need in tension with project-level expected profitability. Despite the obvious surplus created by the larger system, which is not in any question, investment is determined by the ability of its isolated components to capture a sufficient share of that surplus under prevailing market and regulatory conditions. In other words, the investment pipeline is gummed up by intra-system distributional squabbles (among and between generators, retailers, the grid, etc) that ought to be subsumed on to a larger balance sheet. Instead they are invariably overcome by enlisting the unwitting consumer via higher bills.

An alternative is possible. As a new report by Common Wealth argues at length, energy decarbonisation can be achieved cheaply, effectively and robustly if politicians have the courage to undertake the scale of public borrowing necessary and turn GB Energy into the leading developer of revenue-generating energy assets, rather than a minor bit-player. It is an illusion to expect the private sector to do the government’s work without extracting a higher price. The best way to de-risk investment is simply for states to invest themselves.

Read the full report on public power generation from the Common Wealth think tank.