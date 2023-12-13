The Research Brief: Extreme weather could bankrupt the UK in 100 years

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Welcome to the Research Brief, where Spotlight, the New Statesman’s policy section, brings you the pick of recent publications from the think tank, charity and NGO world. To see more editions of the Research Brief click here.

What are we talking about this week? The real cost of climate change 2023, a report from Kisters looking at the global cost of natural disasters caused by climate change.

Kisters? Kisters is an international environmental data and insights organisation founded in Aachen, Germany, in 1963. It focuses on gathering and reporting data on the water, weather, energy, environment and IT sectors.

What’s the gist of the report? Well, at the rate the UK economy is growing, and with natural disasters caused by climate change on the rise, Kisters have crunched the numbers. Their research found that the rapid rise in frequency and intensity of natural disasters in the UK could make the country bankrupt in 100 years. According to Kisters, the cost of natural disasters in the UK is rising by 11.2 per cent a year, while the UK’s GDP grew by 4.3 per cent in 2022 (according to the Office for National Statistics). Kisters’ report shows that if these trends continue then by 2122 the cost of natural disasters such as floods or storms could match the government’s budget, which obviously currently facilitates spending in healthcare, defence, education and other areas, which are, needless to say, quite important.

Related

Blimey. What specifically will cause this? In the UK, floods are the biggest worry. Between 2010 and 2019, flood damage cost the UK $7.8bn (Kisters uses dollars rather than pounds throughout the report). The report says that due to a particularly alarming growth rate, we could reach a point where they cost the government $41.4bn this decade, the equivalent of building 82 NHS hospitals. Spotlight would point out that this suggests that the cost of building an NHS hospital is around £100m less expensive than it actually is. Kisters calculations put the cost of building a hospital at around $500m or about £400m. But according to NHS Providers the average cost of building a mid-sized hospital is £500m, more than $600m.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

So we’re all doomed, then? Not quite. Kisters’ figures don’t account for inflation, or the potential return on investment for the government from improving flood defences or mitigation. The picture the company paints would only be expected to become reality if Whitehall didn’t do anything to improve our resilience against natural disasters over the next 100 years, which – you would hope – is unlikely.

That’s not to say the report isn’t highlighting an important issue. Between 1990 and 2019, the cost of natural disasters in the UK averaged at around $1.4bn a year. And as Kisters reports the annual growth rate was 11.2 per cent a year. Natural disasters becoming more extreme will have big implications, in particular for Britain’s coastal towns and cities, which have long been affected by rising sea levels. Kisters also points out that the trend could lead to the UK’s agricultural and transport sectors being disrupted – with crops rendered non-viable due to unprecedented weather patterns, and extreme weather causing chaos on the roads and rail.

And it’s not just floods? No. Floods are the most expensive risk the UK faces at present, with the cost of dealing with extreme flooding projected to rise to $217.2bn by 2030-2039 without intervention. But an increasing number of extreme storms also poses a threat. Between 2010 and 2019 storms cost the UK around $1.6bn, but by 2030-2039 this is estimated to rise to $3.8bn. In 2020-29, Kisters predicts the UK government will spend $43.8bn on dealing with the effects of all climate-caused natural disasters.

In a sentence? Climate-caused natural disasters in the UK are becoming so severe, and so expensive to deal with, that if current trends continue the government may run out of money responding to floods, storms and other extreme weather events.

If you have a report, briefing paper or a piece of research that you’d like featured in the Research Brief, get in touch at spotlight@newstatesman.co.uk.

[See also: Under Sunak, the UK can't feasibly call for fossil fuel phase out]