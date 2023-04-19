The Policy Ask with Henri Murison: “We need to shrink central government and transfer civil servants to the regions”

Henri Murison

Henri Murison is chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP), an organisation representing business and civic leaders across the North of England. The NPP works with central government, local authorities and the private sector to boost productivity and the economy across the region, with the aim of unlocking up to £100bn in productivity by 2050 and creating 850,000 new jobs. It is chaired by former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, and focuses on areas including skills and education, research and development, and major infrastructure projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2. Prior to his role at the NPP, Murison worked as a Labour councillor at Newcastle City Council, and served as its cabinet member for quality of life.

How do you start your working day?

A morning school run, and then off to wherever I’m going – usually on a train.

What has been your career high?

Securing the right result when Douglas Oakervee’s review decided to save HS2, and not cancel it entirely.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

When I worked in local government in Newcastle, I had to make the case for building more homes. Many of the communities affected opposed them, but the city needed them for those trying to get on and live in their city.

Related

If you could give your younger self career advice, what would it be?

Don’t forget that even in the tough times, it does always work out in the end.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure inspires you?

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, for proving how much mayors can achieve and continuing to show their importance to places across the world.

What UK policy or fund is the government getting right?

It’s good to see the devolution agenda getting back on track under the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove, after what could, at best, be described as a patchy few years. Following Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future, carried out for the Labour Party at the end of last year, it now feels like there is genuine momentum behind mayors and local leaders at the moment. This is the thread that ties the whole Northern Powerhouse project – education, skills, transport – together.

And what policy should the UK government scrap?

This goes deeper than one single policy but the Treasury’s spending rules are a huge drag on the economy, focusing narrowly on meeting an arbitrary debt-to-GDP ratio target rather than a proper long-term vision for growth. Those big, ambitious, economically transformative infrastructure projects like HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail end up getting watered down to cut costs in the short run, meaning we lose out big-time in the long run. Separating out investment from day-to-day spending could be a game changer.

What upcoming UK policy or law are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to seeing what Greater Manchester and the West Midlands have secured in their imminent trailblazer devolution deals, and making sure other areas across the North ultimately benefit from similar powers too.

What piece of international government policy could the UK learn from?

It’s niche but I’m a big fan of France’s municipal transport tax – I am half-French after all. Versement mobilité, the “mobility payment”, is a ring-fenced payroll tax on employers that pays for regional public transport. More generally, we could learn a lot from other countries when it comes to high-speed rail. The UK is the birthplace of the railways but we’ve fallen behind in recent years, which hasn’t been helped by the endless chopping and changing on HS2.

If you could pass one law this year, what would it be?

We should send civil servants from across government on secondment to places which secure devolution – and not replace them. Ultimately, we need to be shrinking central government and transferring the talent from our civil service to the regions.

[See also: Rishi Sunak pledge tracker: Are they being fulfilled?]