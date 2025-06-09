The Hidden Cost of Poor Lung Health

Image by Shutterstock

The UK is grappling with record levels of long-term sickness and economic inactivity. Now, figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed a critical piece of the puzzle: respiratory illness.

Since the pandemic, the number of working days lost to respiratory conditions has more than doubled. Now accounting for 8.7 per cent of all workplace absences, this represents a sharp increase from pre-pandemic levels and should serve as a wake-up call.

Behind these statistics lies a chronic condition that often escapes the national spotlight: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Over a million people are living with COPD in the UK, but not all of that number can access care plans – with its impact felt not just in our hospitals, but across our economy, families, and communities.

COPD diagnoses sit at around 1.4 million people in the UK, but as many as 2 million sufferers may remain undiagnosed. It is a progressive condition that can manifest in persistent cough, breathlessness, and flare-ups, often leading to hospitalisation. Its impact also goes far beyond the lungs.

Data over recent years shows that COPD is about more than just breath – it touches every element of health and lifestyle, from the ability to work and care for others, to mental wellbeing and financial independence. With this in mind, we need to stop thinking of COPD as just a respiratory issue; it’s a systemic challenge that can affect people’s ability to live, work, and thrive – and it deserves a coordinated response.

The economic burden is immense. COPD is one of the most common causes of emergency admissions to hospital and a key driver of long-term work absence through sickness. In more deprived communities, where diagnosis is often delayed and services harder to access, the impact is even more severe. This creates a vicious cycle: poor health contributes to poverty, which in turn leads to poorer outcomes. These pressures compound existing health inequalities and widen the gap between the most and least advantaged groups.

Despite this, too little has changed in how we detect and manage COPD. Access to essential diagnostic tools such as spirometry remains patchy, and care is often fragmented between primary and secondary settings. Too many patients fall through the cracks. The good news is that we now have the tools and technologies to do better.

A recent breakthrough in AI-driven lung testing, now being rolled out in GP surgeries, could improve diagnosis in primary care. These tools enable earlier, faster detection — crucial for giving patients a better chance at managing their condition before it becomes more severe. Combined with greater access to specialist services and joined-up care pathways, this presents a real opportunity for system-wide improvement.

Indeed, it should be seen as a real moment for optimism. We are seeing innovation not just in care, but in how we identify COPD earlier and connect patients to the right support. But innovation is only meaningful if it’s accessible – and that’s real policy action is urgently required.

It must be acknowledged that medicine alone is not enough. There needs to be a concerted effort across the system to get the right care to the right patient at the right time.

That is why Sanofi has developed its Breathe Equal report, aiming to raise awareness of the challenges people with COPD face and how these can be overcome to help secure equitable care for COPD patients. Sanofi is championing the policy asks of Breathe Equal — calling for earlier diagnosis, more equitable care, and timely access to new management options for those who need them most.

The Government has rightly committed to tackling economic inactivity and reducing the burden of long-term sickness. Any serious plan must include action on respiratory illness — and COPD in particular. By investing in earlier diagnosis, streamlined care, and equitable access to innovation, we can reduce pressure on the NHS, support people to stay in work, and unlock long-term benefits for individuals, communities, and the wider economy.

We have all the tools and component parts — now we need to come together as the respiratory community to ensure that everyone can #BreatheEqual.

This article has been written and funded by Sanofi and reviewed by Sanofi for compliance with the ABPI Code of Practice

MAT-XU-2501694 (v1.0) June 2025