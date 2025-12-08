A future free from tobacco and nicotine

Photo by Shutterstock

Significant progress has been made in recent decades to reduce the harms caused by tobacco, both globally and in the UK. Since the 1990s, smoking rates have dropped from around 30 per cent of the UK adult population to 10.6 per cent in 2024, thanks to persistent policy action and prioritisation of support for people to quit.

However, it is also important to recognise that smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the UK, and there are still over five million UK adult smokers as of 2024. In addition to this, we are faced with a complex and evolving landscape of tobacco and nicotine use since the introduction of new consumer products to the UK market.

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows that for the first time more UK adults are vaping than they are smoking. While this demonstrates continued progress towards a smoke-free future, evidence also indicates an increasing trend of long-term nicotine use in adults. Survey data from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), for example, has highlighted that more than half of current adult vapers who are ex-smokers in Britain (58 per cent) have been vaping for over three years.

At the same time, one in five children aged 11-17 in Britain has now tried vapes – with around 400,000 currently using them and 160,000 vaping daily – and among under-18s, awareness of nicotine pouches has increased between 2024 and 2025 (from 38 to 43 per cent). The latest estimates suggest around 4 per cent of teenagers in Britain have also tried nicotine pouches (equivalent to 210,000 children), leading experts to raise concerns about the health effects of high-dose pouches among young people.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription for just £2 Subscribe

The UK government has been world-leading in its ambition to safeguard future generations from the harms of tobacco through its Tobacco and Vapes Bill, and in tackling the concerning rise of youth vaping with its ban on disposable products which were highly popular with this group. In addition, the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan for England sets out welcome ambitions to prioritise prevention-based interventions which can support people to live longer, healthier lives.

To achieve the ambition in the legislation, it is critical that existing smokers and nicotine users are supported to quit, when they are ready and able to do so.

Research from a poll by Nicorette UK, a Kenvue brand, has shown that 77 per cent of vapers have tried to quit using willpower alone, but many have struggled with intense cravings (64 per cent). Nearly a third (31 per cent) also believe that nicotine’s necessity for daily life creates barriers to quitting, highlighting the urgent need for targeted intervention and accessible support. Not only this, but research has suggested that up to 378,000 people were considering quitting vaping following the disposable vape ban earlier this year, but without structured support up to 200,000 could turn to smoking instead. We therefore need to shift our ambition, empowering people to quit not just smoking, but all forms of nicotine, and to accelerate delivery against the government’s agenda to support healthier lives, healthier communities and a more sustainable NHS.

Our call to action: Total Quit

At Kenvue, our vision is to one day see a world free from tobacco and nicotine, which we have defined as achieving a “total quit”. We are committed to supporting individuals on their journey towards this and are urging for accelerated progress towards a tobacco- and nicotine-free future. This means prioritising public education and cessation support to help people quit, and ensuring the Tobacco and Vapes Bill delivers on its ambitions by urgently implementing regulations on recreational nicotine products.

We understand that the journey to a total quit is challenging and requires a tailored approach based on each individual’s unique context and needs. That’s why we’ve developed the Total Quit™ online platform, a central hub providing policymakers and stakeholders with data, insights and tools to inform effective nicotine cessation strategies. It features resources on the evolving generational use of nicotine products, and expert insights from healthcare professionals on the front line of nicotine addiction. Our goal is to help policymakers reverse current trends by raising awareness of the shifting nature of nicotine dependence and advocate for support that reflects today’s realities.

This platform is just one of the many ways we are demonstrating our commitment to help people break free from tobacco and nicotine addiction. We believe that everyone, regardless of age or background, should have access to the support they need to achieve a tobacco- and nicotine-free life.

Kenvue is committed to continuing its work with policymakers, healthcare leaders and communities to create a sustainable pathway to quitting. Together, we have a significant opportunity to protect future generations from the harms of tobacco and nicotine, and to support current users to achieve a total quit. We encourage policymakers to visit the Total Quit™ platform and join us in this vital mission to deliver a truly prevention-based approach to health and well-being.

Visit the Total Quit™ website at https://www.totalquitjourney.com to find out more

Nicorette is a Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). Nicorette Gum, Lozenge, QuickMist Mouthspray, and InvisiPatch contain nicotine. Stop smoking and stop nicotine-vaping aid. Requires willpower. Always read the label