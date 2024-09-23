A vision for renewal

Photo provided by Port of Dover

Recent years have thrust ports into the limelight. First, as an essential gateway to world trade, then as a critical economic artery during a time of geopolitical strain, and now as growing hubs for the green economy.

The country’s major trust ports – Aberdeen, Dover, Harwich, London, Milford Haven and Tyne – are hubs for trade, the low carbon economy and regeneration.

Originating in the 19th century, the trust port model is made up of statutory organisations operating commercially, with surpluses reinvested for community and stakeholder benefit.

It could be seen as the original “third way” between public accountability and private enterprise – an effective model for the challenges we face today.

It supports the country’s biggest trading port, busiest ferry port, biggest container port and the largest energy ports. Each member is delivering – or has delivered – nationally significant developments to expand activity across green energy, clean fuels and next generation logistics.

However, the maritime supply chain is only as good as its weakest link.

For the continued development of these strategic assets, we need a regulatory system that prioritises decision-making. We also need to focus on skills, planning and connectivity issues to ensure ports are given the tools for the future and remain the country’s engines for growth.

British trust ports have a great story to tell. Driven by social purpose, trust ports continue to invest ahead of market demand to facilitate growth of nationally significant target sectors.

From the north-east tip of Scotland, to the western shores of Pembrokeshire, to the east coast of England, major investments are being made to forge resilient and low carbon supply chains. All the while providing a platform for reshoring industrial processes to support the green economy.

The Port of Aberdeen stands as an inspiration of progress in the UK’s energy transition. Following its £420m South Harbour expansion in September 2023, Aberdeen became Scotland’s largest berthage port, welcoming vessels up to 300 metres long.

Handling 43 per cent of Scotland’s vessel traffic, it supports customers in energy, trade, and tourism, deriving 65 per cent of its revenue from the oil and gas sector.

However, the South Harbour expansion has paved the way for new opportunities, such as jack-up rig maintenance and increased offshore wind activity.

Aberdeen’s planned £25m capital dredge project at South Harbour will position the port as a national hub for offshore wind, bolstered by a £55m investment to achieve its ambitious net zero strategy by 2040.

The Port of Tyne is undergoing ambitious modernisation to become the UK’s first Smart Port, a Net Zero Operator and a centre of green energy and offshore wind.

With a £100m strategic refinancing arrangement – a first for a British major trust port – the port is pursuing new opportunities in green industries.

Significant investment in the Tyne Renewable Quay has positioned the port as the perfect launch-pad to support the largest offshore wind projects in the North Sea, including Sofia and the world’s biggest windfarm, Dogger Bank.

The Clean Tyne Shipping Corridor and digital transformation initiatives – such as autonomous vehicles and AI-driven solutions – mark the Port of Tyne as a leader in innovation.

Meanwhile, the Port of Dover is transforming into the UK’s most seamless, sustainable and tech-enabled port.

Handling £144bn of trade and one-third of UK goods traded with the EU, Dover is crucial to the national economy.

The port has reduced its carbon footprint by 96 per cent since 2007 – a testament to its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

To continue this success story, Dover is exploring shore-side power supply and clean energy solutions in the Short Straits Green Corridor project. This involves leveraging smart lighting, renewable energy and advanced data intelligence.

Harwich’s £127m channel deepening project concluded in July 2023 –solidifying its status as a global trade gateway.

The project increased the depth of navigation approaches, accommodating megamax vessels in support of 40 per cent of the UK’s container traffic.

Investments in berths at Felixstowe port have enabled the world’s largest container ships to trade in the Harwich Haven – enhancing capacity, resilience and local regeneration.

To manage the 95 miles of the Thames, the Port of London Authority (PLA) is focusing on environmental stewardship with the Thames Vision 2050 strategy.

In aiming for a pollution-free river, a resilient estuary and a diverse ecosystem, the PLA has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 83 per cent since 2014.

Initiatives like the Maritime Hydrogen Highway and the Thames Green Scheme exemplify the port’s commitment to decarbonisation and innovation.

The PLA is investing £58m over five years in technology and resilience – future-proofing the port for the next 25 years of growth.

In south-west Wales, the Port of Milford Haven is at the heart of an energy evolution focused on delivering low carbon solutions and a green cyclical economy. Milford Haven is the UK’s largest energy port supporting 21 per cent of the UK’s seaborne trade in oil and gas, over 5,000 Welsh jobs, and a high skill energy and engineering-focused supply chain.

The port is also pivotal to the nation’s green future with huge potential to become a floating offshore energy (FLOW) and hydrogen hub, as well as advancing other low carbon fuels.

The £60m City Deal-backed Pembroke Dock Marine project is the first step in

a multi-staged project to overhaul the former Royal Navy dockyard to create

a base for the deployment of FLOW in the Celtic Sea. The port continues to work with the Welsh and UK governments, The Crown Estate and the developers to find a sustainable investment model for port infrastructure to support FLOW.

These examples demonstrate a record of delivery.

There are many challenges to progressing major port developments, from grid connectivity to the speed of securing a planning decision. But with continued support to address these issues, Britain’s trust ports will continue to bring forward investment cases – ensuring the country is well-placed to compete for FDI.