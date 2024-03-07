The Policy Ask with Karl Williams: “A Norman Tebbit portrait hangs above my Tufton Street desk”

Photo courtesy of Karl Williams.

Karl Williams is research director at the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), the think tank founded by Keith Joseph and Margaret Thatcher in 1974. Before joining the CPS in 2021, he worked in the City, covering global seaborne trade and energy markets for Clarksons Research. His work at the CPS has focused on political economy, energy and immigration.

How do you start your working day?

I like to start the morning with a five-mile run. Then it’s the Politico email at about 7.30am and a skim of essentials like the Telegraph, FT and Conservative Home, followed by a review of my emails and a list of priorities for the day ahead. Two cups of tea are essential.

What has been your career high?

Co-authoring Stopping the Crossings with Nick Timothy, a report on how to take back control of Britain’s borders. Published in December 2022, it helped put deterrence at the heart of the government’s approach to the Channel crossings. As home secretary, Suella Braverman drew upon our analysis last September, in her widely commented upon Washington speech on the global migration crisis.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

Switching from a City career into the policy world, which involved going back to Cambridge for a Master of Philosophy in political thought and intellectual history. It was a big gamble – the right-wing policy ecosystem is small, so opportunities are few – but it paid off. In fact, it was one of the best choices I have ever made.

If you could give your younger self career advice, what would it be?

Do not underestimate the importance of networks. And you enjoy writing – so start pitching articles to CapX and similar outlets now, rather than getting side-tracked by other projects.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which political figure inspires you?

Norman Tebbit, whose portrait hangs above my Tufton Street desk. I admire him for his pugilism, determination and clarity of vision during the miners’ strike. He was also probably one of the best PMs we never had. Just think: no Black Wednesday, no Maastricht Treaty, a robust stance on law and order, a 1997 Labour landslide averted. Oh to live in the Tebbit timeline!

What UK policy or fund is the government getting right?

Introducing full expensing and putting it on a permanent footing. The policy allows businesses to write off capital investment costs against corporation tax immediately and in full. It will ameliorate a major distortion in the tax system and encourage more business investment, boosting productivity growth and hence living standards. Gratifyingly, CPS analysis of full expensing was cited by the Chancellor at the despatch box in November.

And what policy should the UK government scrap?

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, which will give the CMA extensive and unchecked powers to reshape digital markets. By creating an inflexible and hostile regulatory regime, it will stifle innovation and deter investment. More fundamentally, it will accelerate the expansion of the unaccountable regulatory state.

What upcoming UK policy or law are you most looking forward to?

There’s not much to look forward to in this parliament, but I am glad about the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill. We should be pursuing energy abundance, not degrowth. Having spent years covering the US shale patch in my old life, I just wish the government had the political capital to ditch the anti-scientific moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, which benefits nobody but Putin and the despots of the Gulf petro-states.

What piece of international government policy could the UK learn from?

We could learn a lot from countries such as Greece and Estonia on digital government and public sector database management. There are all sorts of productivity gains and policy wins to be unlocked if we can get siloed government databases talking to each other. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is already doing great work on this, but we should look at beefing up the Digital Economy Act 2017.

If you could pass one law this year, what would it be?

I would pass a law based on the CPS report “The Value of University” as a first step in reforming higher education. In essence, we need to ensure universities have skin in the game when it comes to repaying student debt. This should realign incentives towards offering more rigorous arts, humanities and science, tech, engineering and maths (Stem) courses. At present, many students are suckered into mediocre courses which benefit neither themselves nor the country.