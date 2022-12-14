Spotlight Energy and Climate Change 14 December 2022 Protected: The net zero opportunities for small business are huge, with the right help There is no excerpt because this is a protected post. Photo by Nyszczuk Emanuel / Shutterstock This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password: Related Energy and Climate Change The green jobs bonanza is already here Energy and Climate Change Nuclear power is just a slow and expensive distraction Energy and Climate Change Rishi Sunak’s lack of leadership on nature is failing businesses Topics in this article : Climate change , Energy , Net zero , pwfree , Sponsored