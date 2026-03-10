The policies killing Britain’s nightlife

Credit – Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

This month, I went to Corsica Studios in Elephant and Castle, for the first and perhaps the only time. The club was heaving, the sound system was thunderous, and by the end of the night the dancefloor felt like it might collapse under the weight of everyone jumping.

Standing in the queue, those I spoke to were excited about the fact they could, together as a collective community, watch a packed sell out show in central London on a Tuesday night. They also lamented that it was going to be the last such time for the foreseeable future.

Southwark Council and developer Delancey are in the midst of a £1.5bn expansion of the surrounding area. Negotiations have failed to broker a compromise that would enable Corsica, open since 2002, to continue operating as it currently stands. The club will close at the end of the month. The plan is to reopen a ‘cultural multi-use venue’ in 2027, though the exact form that will take remains somewhat unclear.

Corsica is not an anomaly. Britain is losing its nightclubs to a perfect storm of policy neglect: aggressive business rates, planning law that prioritises residential aspiration over recreational infrastructure, and licensing regulations designed for public order rather than economic growth.

Spotlight requested data from the Office for National Statistics on the number of closures of nightclubs in each local authority. Between 2015 and 2025, the UK lost around 1,940 licensed clubs – a 26.2 per cent decline.

The immense social, cultural, and economic significance the sector plays in Britain’s urban landscapes is undeniable. In 2023, the night-time economy contributed £93.7bn to the UK economy and supported nearly three million jobs. It underpins some of the country’s most significant industries. Music, for example, employs more people than the pharmaceutical, steel, and aerospace sectors combined. Yet successive governments, while enthusiastic to promote ‘Brand Britain’ through its cultural exports, from The Beatles and Queen to Little Simz and Fred Again, have failed to demonstrate similar passion for the scenes and venues that spawned them.

Last month, at a conference hosted by the Night Time Industry Association (NTIA), former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner called on Keir Starmer to appoint a “night-time economy minister“ to champion bars, clubs, and venues. Only a week later, the ONS declared it would no longer analyse data related to the sector. There was no mention of the night-time industry, or even the hospitality sector more broadly, in the recent Spring Statement.

Simone d’Antonio, a policy expert at URBACT, who has supported over 100 European cities in developing night-time economy strategies, sees Britain’s policy void as a deliberate choice: “The quality of public debate doesn’t match the quality of policy response.” He points to Berlin’s ‘Club Culture Day,’ where clubs open during daytime for guided tours. “People tend to complain less when they know that behind this club is not just entertainment, not just culture work – it’s about the right to live the night.”

There seems to be no such recognition in current policy. The Treasury announced this year that every pub and live music venue in England would get 15 per cent off its new business rates bill from 1 April, worth an average of £1,650 for each, with bills frozen in real terms for a further two years. The government has said extra funding would be freed up for Scotland and Wales in due course. Nightclubs were excluded from the permanent relief package. The NTIA predicts nightclubs with a rateable value of £100,000 will face bills rising from £28,800 to £43,000.

D’Antonio acknowledges that club closures are a global problem, not just a UK failure. People are not going out as frequently, spending less, choosing different activities. “The factors are several and interconnected, change of behaviours, change of consumption habits, the fact that it’s so expensive to go out,” he says. Night-time policies can’t reverse these trends. But they can make the situation better or worse – and UK policy is leaning into the latter.

Nightlife is under strain because of rising business rates, high VAT, and layers of regulation and licensing requirements. Pressures are also less the result of local government hesitancy, more a state of hyperactivity.

The Licensing Act 2003 treats all licensed premises identically despite different operational realities. Local authorities assess applications based on four licensing objectives – prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm – with no remit to weigh the economic or cultural value of grassroots venues.

In particular, cumulative impact policies (CIPs) allow councils to block new nightclub licences in designated areas, creating a presumption of refusal for new applications. In Middlesbrough, a CIP covers the town centre where 46 per cent of nightclubs operate. Between 2017 and 2022, the council approved 19 new entertainment licences in this zone – for bowling alleys, restaurants, and micro pubs – but rejected every nightclub application, citing disorder risks.

Sacha Lord, a former night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester and co-founder of the Warehouse Project, says current legislation is “completely one-sided”. “What isn’t there is any consideration for the economic benefit that you’re going to bring to the area, the jobs you’re going to create, the cultural benefit you’re going to bring. It desperately needs updating.”

Lord has a particular grievance with business rates. While the upcoming 15 per cent discount on pubs by the government was welcome, he believed it was “misleading”. “Hospitality across the country has already seen increased bills. 15 per cent off business rates when bills have already risen [well beyond that level] leaves venues significantly worse off than before.” He points to a VAT reduction similar to the temporary COVID-era reductions as something to bring back, and noted the government has not reduced the VAT on beers, spirits, and wine.

The late night levy, similarly, applies to premises in England and Wales licensed to sell alcohol. The local authority chooses the length of time within this period that the levy will apply – usually between midnight and 6am. The net revenue raised goes towards the costs of policing the late-night economy, but creates an additional financial burden on venues already struggling with business rates and operational costs.

Transport compounds the problem. London introduced the Night Tube in 2016 but service remains limited to Fridays and Saturdays on five lines. Greater Manchester expanded night buses through Transport for Greater Manchester. Devolution, Lord argues, is key. “How can we call ourselves the 24-hour-party-city when our trams stop at 11 o’clock?” He is clear that night transport is not simply about revellers’ needs, but workers’ too. “Pay’s not great in hospitality – you work for eight hours and then you have to pay for a taxi home.”

But transport is only one front. When local government prioritises developer whims and new residents over established incumbents, the damage can be profound, as Manchester’s own Night & Day Café discovered. The venue, open for over three decades, had no problems until new residents complained about noise.

Manchester City Council served abatement notices rather than acknowledge its own planning failure. In court, it was revealed a developer had converted an adjacent warehouse to apartments in 2000 without acoustic mitigation. Night & Day won, but was ordered to reduce noise levels, restricting its club programming.

The ‘agent of change’ principle is designed to reduce this burden. Under the National Planning Policy Framework, whoever introduces a new land use becomes responsible for managing the impact of that change.

But this guidance is voluntary. Developers often challenge the principle at planning committees because the guidance carries no legal weight. Even in a city with an active night-time economy policy, venues cannot be protected under current law. Scotland, by comparison, has made it statutory law.

Ariel Palitz, the first Night Mayor for New York City, pioneered a different solution. She argued that most residents who complain simply want the noise to stop, not the venue to close, but that the current system denies them that option. “They’re not even giving the resident the opportunity to be able to complain without causing some sort of enforcement chaos and retribution,” she said, adding that what was missing was a process that gave venues “the respect and opportunity to resolve an issue.”

Her solution was MEND – Mediating Establishment Neighborhood Disputes – a free programme that connects residents and venues with neutral, professional mediators. Rather than routing complaints anonymously through the police, MEND investigates the source of the problem directly: what practical improvements the venue can make, and how to leave behind a direct line of communication between neighbours rather than a court order. For Palitz, it reflects something deeper. “If you respected this industry, if you acknowledged what it contributes on an economic and cultural level, you would treat it differently. It’s about a perspective change – seeing it as an asset, not as a liability.”

Similarly, the Mayor of London welcomed a landmark report from an independent Nightlife Taskforce, set up in February 2025 in response to mounting pressure on the capital’s venues. The report, the most comprehensive assessment of London’s nightlife ever produced, outlined 23 recommendations to protect an economy contributing £139bn annually to the capital, including a London-wide licensing standard and a new £300,000 Nightlife Commission. Westminster, so far, has offered no equivalent response.

Where local authorities have acted, the night-time economy shows resilience. But councils hit a ceiling: they cannot override the Licensing Act’s crime-prevention framework, cannot exempt nightclubs from business rates, and cannot force developers to soundproof new buildings. Westminster has the legislative power to support what cities are already attempting. It’s choosing not to, watching venues close one at a time.