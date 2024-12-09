Skills policy and industrial strategies must be joined up

Photo by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

The UK is at a pivotal moment in its journey toward a sustainable, net zero economy. Achieving this vision hinges on one crucial factor: aligning our green skills development with a cohesive industrial strategy. Without urgent and coordinated action, we risk squandering the tremendous opportunities presented by the green transition.

The groundwork has already been laid. We know the skills required to drive this change, not only in the waste and resource sector but in all other sectors that are targeting rapid decarbonisation. We’ve identified the areas where investment is needed. The Skills Minister correctly recognised the importance of aligning industrial strategy with green skills development in a report for the New Statesman, which was supported by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK. This acknowledgement must now be translated into action, and fast.

While efforts to build green skills pipelines in major cities are commendable, we must take a truly nationwide and cross-sector approach. Each region has unique needs and strengths, and our policies must reflect this diversity to deliver a just and effective transition. The industrial strategy cannot be all things to all people – it must prioritise areas where the UK can excel – as the CBI’s Rain Newton-Smith rightly made clear in the report.

Unfortunately, too often, government action has been fragmented. Departments have worked in silos, with overlapping priorities but little coordination. Shelving the former government’s Green Jobs Delivery Group – and its green jobs transition report, which is sitting somewhere on a shelf in Whitehall – is a glaring example of lost momentum. We simply cannot afford such delays. Bodies like Skills England and local authorities such as the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) offer promising models of collaboration, but these efforts must be scaled and supported from the centre.

Policy tools like the Apprenticeship Levy need urgent reform to prepare workers for the green economy of tomorrow, not just the demands of today. Businesses must be incentivised to invest in a range of skills, from AI and data analysis to engineering and digital marketing – fields that cut across sectors and underpin the green transition.

The Renew Hub in Greater Manchester, the UK’s largest reuse facility, exemplifies what’s possible when forward-thinking policies meet local ambition and long-term commitment. By repairing and repurposing thousands of items, the Hub not only diverts waste but also trains apprentices and supports local communities. It’s a model which was made possible through a collaborative approach between the GMCA and SUEZ, and that has potential to be replicated nationwide.

To truly lead in the global green economy, we need a joined-up approach. This goes beyond renewable energy and transport decarbonisation. It means government departments working hand-in-hand, from education, work and pensions, to the Treasury, energy, transport and environment. It also means rethinking how we produce, consume and reuse raw materials. Embracing a circular economy – where reuse, repair, and recycling are prioritised – not only reduces waste but also strengthens domestic supply chains, builds resource resilience and creates high-quality jobs here in the UK.

As a society we’re consuming resources as if we have three planets, not one. Every year the UK produces roughly 190 million tonnes of waste. In other words, around the weight of one trillion iPhones, three billion washing machines or 16 million Big Bens.

Businesses and governments must lead the way in creating a circular, resource-efficient economy. With the right vision and joined-up action, the UK can seize this moment to become a global leader in sustainability, and capitalise on the biggest opportunity and greatest demand for new skills and changes in careers since the Industrial Revolution.

