Drowning in legacy tech: the move to sustainable computing – with Chrome Enterprise

The UK is one of the largest producers of household electronic waste in the world. In 2022 we threw away nearly 24 kilograms of things like plugs, mobile phones and computer hardware per person.
The volume of e-waste produced worldwide is predicted to increase from more than 61 million metric tonnes this year to nearly 75 million in 2030 – and the vast majority of this will go into landfill.
In this special episode, Becky Slack from the New Statesman’s Spotlight team meets Michael Wyatt, director of Google ChromeOS EMEA, and Justin Sutton-Parker, CEO of research group Px3, to discuss what businesses and other organisations can do to play their part in reducing e-waste, and more broadly how IT can drive sustainability.
This episode is sponsored by Chrome Enterprise. Trial ChromeOS Flex for yourself on an old PC or Mac for free. Download ChromeOS Flex on to a USB via the ChromeOS website.
Forrester Study finds that managing Chrome brings enterprises cost savings and major productivity gains.By Chrome Enterprise
The New Statesman Spotlight team reports on policy for those who shape it and the businesses it affects. Read their policy reporting at newstatesman.com/spotlight.
[See also: How to make IT sustainable – from silicon to retirement]