Drowning in legacy tech: the move to sustainable computing – with Chrome Enterprise

The UK is one of the largest producers of household electronic waste in the world. In 2022 we threw away nearly 24 kilograms of things like plugs, mobile phones and computer hardware per person.

The volume of e-waste produced worldwide is predicted to increase from more than 61 million metric tonnes this year to nearly 75 million in 2030 – and the vast majority of this will go into landfill.

In this special episode, Becky Slack from the New Statesman’s Spotlight team meets Michael Wyatt, director of Google ChromeOS EMEA, and Justin Sutton-Parker, CEO of research group Px3, to discuss what businesses and other organisations can do to play their part in reducing e-waste, and more broadly how IT can drive sustainability.

