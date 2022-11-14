Prices are rising – and so is insurance fraud

Infographic designed by Rebecca Cunningham.

The cost-of-living crisis has led families across the country to examine where they can cut expenditure.

Insurance, whether it be for a car, pet or home, is among life’s necessities – but fraudulent claims and organised insurance crime are becoming increasingly prevalent, encompassing everything from bad-faith claims to scams.

More people in the UK are being exposed to fraud, a trend that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a recent survey by the credit agency TransUnion, 73 per cent of respondents said they had been targeted by scammers in the previous three months, as the cost of living rises. Meanwhile, UK insurer Aviva uncovered more than 11,000 instances of claims fraud last year, worth £122m.

Instances of “ghost broking”, where fraudsters masquerade as insurance intermediaries and purchase insurance policies for victims using falsified information (only to then quickly cancel the contract, leaving people uninsured) is likely to increase as people search for cheaper deals. This appears to be a common practice in car insurance in particular: Aviva reported ghost broking accounted for 15 per cent of the 20,000-plus motor policy applications in which it identified fraud in 2021.

Related

Comprising 60 per cent of all fraudulent claims, motor-related insurance continues to be the preferred area for scammers to operate in, according to Aviva’s data.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that financial crime will become “even more prolific” as living costs increase. In September, Sarah Pritchard, the FCA’s executive director, warned of the “complex and ever-evolving enemy” scammers had become. “They will adapt to exploit new weaknesses in the financial system,” said Pritchard, “and they will constantly vary their tactics when targeting the vulnerable for fraud.”

A full version and illustration of rising insurance fraud is featured in the latest Spotlight supplement: Risk and Resilience: Shoring up the economy, which can you donwnload the pdf of here.