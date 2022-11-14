Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Spotlight
14 November 2022

Prices are rising – and so is insurance fraud

A trend that began at the beginning of the pandemic has accelerated as the cost-of-living rises.

By Harry Clarke-Ezzidio

Infographic designed by Rebecca Cunningham.

The cost-of-living crisis has led families across the country to examine where they can cut expenditure. 

Insurance, whether it be for a car, pet or home, is among life’s necessities – but fraudulent claims and organised insurance crime are becoming increasingly prevalent, encompassing everything from bad-faith claims to scams.

More people in the UK are being exposed to fraud, a trend that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a recent survey by the credit agency TransUnion, 73 per cent of respondents said they had been targeted by scammers in the previous three months, as the cost of living rises. Meanwhile, UK insurer Aviva uncovered more than 11,000 instances of claims fraud last year, worth £122m. 

Instances of “ghost broking”, where fraudsters masquerade as insurance intermediaries and purchase insurance policies for victims using falsified information (only to then quickly cancel the contract, leaving people uninsured) is likely to increase as people search for cheaper deals. This appears to be a common practice in car insurance in particular: Aviva reported ghost broking accounted for 15 per cent of the 20,000-plus motor policy applications in which it identified fraud in 2021. 

Comprising 60 per cent of all fraudulent claims, motor-related insurance continues to be the preferred area for scammers to operate in, according to Aviva’s data. 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that financial crime will become “even more prolific” as living costs increase. In September, Sarah Pritchard, the FCA’s executive director, warned of the “complex and ever-evolving enemy” scammers had become. “They will adapt to exploit new weaknesses in the financial system,” said Pritchard, “and they will constantly vary their tactics when targeting the vulnerable for fraud.”

Content from our partners
Securing our future
Securing our future
Hannah Gurga
How investment can unlock the UK's healthcare potential
How investment can unlock the UK’s healthcare potential
Ben Lucas
How tech is transforming the world of insurance
How tech is transforming the world of insurance
Aidan O'Neill

A full version and illustration of rising insurance fraud is featured in the latest Spotlight supplement: Risk and Resilience: Shoring up the economy, which can you donwnload the pdf of here.

Topics in this article: , , , , , , ,