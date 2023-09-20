Rishi Sunak is dancing to Nigel Farage’s tune

Photo by Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Net zero is a project which is about the next 30 years. If the polls are to be believed, Rishi Sunak won’t last another 30 months as prime minister. That is the context in which his speech today has to be seen.

A prime minister whose premiership was predicated on political recovery seems close to lifeless. The Conservatives are polling close to the nadir reached under Liz Truss (one Deltapoll survey puts them 24 points behind Labour) – Sunak’s personal ratings are now at their lowest ever.

Time is running out. In a political environment as poor as this, the thinking goes that Sunak must do something different to shift his fortunes. One of the few glimmers of hope was the Tories’ victory in the Uxbridge by-election, propelled by voters’ fury over Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone to outer London.

Decarbonisation is the most ambitious enterprise in global political and economic history. Net zero is the transition to an entirely different method of powering human civilization, away from the one which has delivered nearly all of modern prosperity. The only reason it is being attempted in just a few decades is that there is an overwhelming scientific consensus that the alternative would be far worse. It was inevitable that net zero would be politically contested. But few might have thought that it would be Sunak, a man hailed as a political “grown-up” and a Cameron-esque liberal, who would change course.

Related

Anyone surprised hasn’t been listening. Today was confirmation, if any more were needed, that the Conservative right have their man, that Sunak is willing to give them all they ask for, with little resistance. Labour mocked Sunak for following Truss’s demands in her ill-advised speech on Monday. But Truss isn’t the pivotal player – it’s Nigel Farage and the wider right-wing media ecosystem which is developing in Britain without much notice or regard. Much of what Farage has demanded, Suank has got. An unrelenting focus on “stopping the boats”; a government-wide obsession with “debanking” after the NatWest/Coutts affair and now net zero. More moderate Tory MPs must brace themselves for Farage to turn his attention to UK withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights – and for Sunak to be dragged along.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Something that has been missed today is that Sunak’s intervention is likely to end up in court. A case would argue that the government’s actions are not compatible with the UK’s 2050 net zero target, a target enshrined in law by Theresa May’s government. Though Sunak is nominally still committed to the target, the truth about today is that the government is left willing the end but not the means. Investment will almost certainly be hit, as Ford and other major corporations have warned.

Britain has enjoyed a broad consensus on climate change, even running through the Conservative governments of the last decade, a rare thread of consistency across an ideologically unmoored set of administrations. Many of these measures could be reversed by an incoming Labour government but the past consensus is unlikely to be restored – it ended today. The Conservatives are likely heading to opposition, free of any responsibilities that remain. It’s a fissure within our politics that is only likely to get wider.