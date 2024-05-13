Support 110 years of independent journalism.

“Do I regret doing it? Absolutely not” – an interview with Dr Hilary Cass

Just over a month ago Dr Hilary Cass published her landmark review of gender identity services for children and young people.

In her last UK media interview before her team wrap up, she spoke to the New Statesman about the four years it took to compile and complete the review, as well as the reflections she’s had since it was published and criticisms that have been leveled against both her findings and her own professionalism.

You can read the accompanying article to this interview here: Hilary Cass: “Do I regret doing it? Absolutely not”

THANK YOU

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

