Never underestimate Nigel Farage

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Nigel Farage is arguably the most important British politician of the past decade. When he speaks, listen. His political storytelling, galvanising persona and understanding of the public have given him the power to shape what drives British politics, from the media to the two main parties.

It is no surprise, then, that a campaign he started in response to Coutts bank closing his account has resulted in Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest, Coutts’s owner, resigning.

The furore has resulted in calls for tighter banking regulation to protect free speech. But there’s also an essential political lesson: people must stop underestimating Farage.

On the Today programme on 26 July, Nick Robinson suggested Farage’s campaign was really about positioning for a return to politics, not banking regulation. “There are people saying, ‘I know what this is about: he wants to get back into politics again.’ I know you’ve run seven times and lost seven times.” Farage interjected: “I’m really not going to have this. I’m sick to death of your condescending tone.” Robinson retreated and said he was simply teasing Farage, who replied: “What you should say to people is you’re the only person in British history who has won two national elections [the 2014 and 2019 European elections], leading two different parties [Ukip and the Brexit Party].” Quite.

Related

Robinson dropped his patronising tone and asked whether Farage would return to politics, the obvious position being leader of Reform UK, the successor to the Brexit Party. Farage declined. That’s bad news for his former comrades, who are struggling to break through. As Ben Walker pointed out in Morning Call yesterday, Reform is hovering around 6 per cent in the polls, far below where Ukip stood in 2012.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

There are two key things Reform is missing. First, a defining purpose such as Brexit. Deprived of this tectonic issue, Reform’s offer is a strange mixture of lower immigration and monetary policy reform. Second, the party is still grieving the loss of the political force that is Farage.

Farage is not returning to politics presently, but he is on the hunt for a new Goliath to defeat. Since the UK left the EU in 2020, he’s become a studied critic of the Chinese Communist Party. He’s lambasted what he sees as excessive green policies. And now the former commodities trader is raging against “an industry that we bailed out in 2008 after their greed and stupidity” (as he put it on Radio 4).

Farage is the master of channelling people’s anger towards a vague monolith, which in turn becomes a symbol, a host for people’s frustrations. With households enduring the longest peacetime living standards crisis since the Napoleonic era, frustration is percolating around the country, waiting for direction. Farage just needs a target.

[See also: Labour minister gets an apology over “no money” note – 13 years late]