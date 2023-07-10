Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 11:33 am

If Jeremy Hunt won’t cut taxes, what are the Tories for?

The Chancellor has explicitly tied tax cuts to inflation – so they may not happen before the next election at all.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The Conservative leadership contest last year descended into one-upmanship over tax cuts. When Liz Truss set the pace with a long list of promises, the losing Rishi Sunak camp decided to pledge a 1p cut in income tax in April 2024, with a further 3p cut over the next parliament.

But when Sunak moved into No 10 following the debacle of the mini-Budget, those promises were quietly forgotten. Nonetheless, dangling the prospect of tax cuts before the next election has been key to maintaining a semblance of discipline among Conservative backbenchers. A penchant for tax cuts was Sunak’s redeeming feature as a Conservative in the hopeful eyes of some of his MPs.

But, in the Prime Minister’s mind, inflation was always a greater threat than higher taxes. And now his Chancellor has ruled out tax cuts at the Autumn Statement in an interview with the Financial Times. If that is true then the only major fiscal event before the next election is likely to be the Budget next spring. Even Hunt acting then is uncertain because Hunt has so explicitly tied tax cuts to inflation. As he put it: “We will not countenance tax cuts if they make the battle against inflation harder.”

Which in most cases they will. One question, therefore, is whether inflation will sufficiently fall by the spring to give the Chancellor the space to cut taxes. That’s uncertain. Another question is whether Hunt and Sunak can resist the clamour for tax cuts from their increasingly nervous and agitated backbenchers. And a third question is: if it’s not tax cuts, then what will the Conservatives’ flagship policy at the next election be?

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Has Rishi Sunak finally learned that life is unfair?]

Content from our partners
How Registers of Scotland modernised the world’s oldest land register
How Registers of Scotland modernised the world’s oldest land register
Spotlight
How to deliver healthier lives for the next 75 years
How to deliver healthier lives for the next 75 years
Ben Lucas
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Even in a bear market, thematic investing can be a green catalyst
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , ,