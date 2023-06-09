Can the Greens survive in Brighton without Caroline Lucas?

Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Caroline Lucas is the 55th MP in this parliament to have announced she will be standing down as an MP at the next general election. Lucas is Britain’s only Green MP. She has represented Brighton Pavilion since 2010 and sits on a majority of just under 20,000 votes – a safe seat that has now, seemingly, been thrown into doubt.

It is hard to work out whether her vote in Brighton is personal, making this seat Labour’s to lose. I have some doubts that it is; I think the Greens could well hold on here. Before Lucas’s win in 2010, the Greens were gaining support at each election cycle. They saved their deposit in 2001 (after polling more than 5 per cent). They won more than 20 per cent in 2005. And then Lucas won with 31 per cent in 2010.

Green strength is not the sole reserve of Caroline Lucas in Brighton. Britain Predicts expects a comfortable hold for the Greens, though take that with a decent measure of salt. Modelling smaller parties using national numbers is a bit of a fruitless exercise.

But all this doesn’t account for recent events. In the local elections in May, despite national surges in Tory as well as Labour areas, support for the Greens fell sharply in Brighton, from 19 seats in 2019 to just seven, a solitary seat more than the six won by the Conservatives. Labour carried the city handily, winning with its biggest seat-based mandate on the council since before Tony Blair’s New Labour landslide.

Related



In isolation, this looks bad for the Green Party’s hopes of holding the seat. Add up the votes that encompass Brighton Pavilion, and Labour eked out a small lead in May. But local elections are not general elections. In 2015, for instance, the locals were held on the same day as the general. While Lucas retained her parliamentary seat with ease, her Green comrades lost, falling in number by well over half across the city. In her own seat, voters often split their ticket, with many going for Labour locally, and nationally for her.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close



Labour’s local election lead here is small and feels coloured by council politics. But the departure of Lucas has created doubt over what was once a safe-as-houses seat for Britain’s fourth (or is it fifth?) most popular party. Let’s see how they handle it.