Will Keir Starmer’s agreement with the unions last?

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Labour drops policies when they jeopardise victory – or to put that more charitably, it strives to be as close to voters’ concerns as possible. For a political party 14 years out of power, you can understand the rationale.

This was one reason behind the U-turn on the £28bn of green spending. Labour strategists foresaw Tory attack lines that Labour would raise taxes to pay for it. By dropping the policy, they closed down that risk and took a big step towards the Conservatives.

With the £28bn junked, the question became: what next? Eyes turned towards Labour’s New Deal for Working People, a tranche of measures to improve workers’ rights. Labour MPs anxiously predicted its demise, as did some union leaders. Amid Labour’s love affair with the private sector, businesses started pushing for the proposals to be diluted.

All of which meant Keir Starmer’s meeting with union leaders yesterday to discuss the package was probably quite awkward. The deal had already been watered down last summer: for instance, fair-pay deals would only initially apply to social care, not all sectors. There were rumours Labour would dilute the measures, and the language around them, even further. But yesterday’s meeting recommitted both sides to last summer’s deal.

It must be judged a success. Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham, a persistent Starmer critic, went from calling the package a “betrayal” a week ago to supporting the deal. “We’ve been listened to and the workers’ voice heard,” she told LBC. It is a strong sign that the relationship between Starmer’s Labour and the unions could be amicable.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

So why has Labour retained most of the New Deal for Working People, but jettisoned the £28bn? The main reason is that the New Deal costs much less upfront and therefore won’t breach Rachel Reeves’s fiscal rules. Second, Angela Rayner, who is responsible for the policy, believes in improving workers’ rights in the way that Reeves believes in fiscal orthodoxy. Rayner has a uniquely powerful position within the party as the independently elected deputy leader. Starmer does not want to pick a fight with her. Third, improving workers’ rights is popular – even with Tory voters, as a Savanta poll showed this week.

Having said that, remember that the line is the line until it is not.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: The Great Stink: Britain’s pollution crisis]