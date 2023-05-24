Sunak is too busy firefighting in his own party to govern

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has taken spray-paint to the tombstone of his reputation. The former prime minister has been referred to the police for allegedly receiving visits from friends to Chequers during lockdown. The Cabinet Office reported Johnson after he gave over his diaries for the public inquiry into Covid, meaning he accidentally handed himself in. The Privileges Committee, which is expected to decide next month whether Johnson misled parliament, has been informed.

Rishi Sunak wants to talk about many things; partygate isn’t one of them. The problem for No 10 at the start of the year was whether Johnson could muster a leadership challenge. Reminders that Johnson was riddled with scandal helped keep MPs from being led astray. Now that Sunak is more secure, the problem is simply shutting him up.

But don’t feel too sorry for the PM. Since securing the Windsor framework with the EU he’s failed to bank a big win. The latest news on his five priorities is that inflation is down, as this morning’s figures show (24 May). But that does not mean prices are falling, as Will Dunn writes about here. They are simply increasing more slowly. Given wages aren’t keeping pace with prices, living is still becoming less affordable. And affordability is what people care about. Even if Sunak does achieve his five priorities, it won’t matter if people don’t feel the difference.

And then there is Suella Braverman. Today the Prime Minister finally decided his Home Secretary did not break the ministerial code by enquiring whether her officials could organise a private speed awareness course. Sunak would have watched with apprehension as MP after MP rose in the Commons yesterday to defend Braverman. His decision will placate the right of the party in preparation for the release of the immigration figures tomorrow. But this is unlikely to be the Braverman’s last controversy. Much like Johnson, she seems to attracts scandal.

On it goes. Sunak’s cold stare when the BBC’s Chris Mason asked about Braverman’s driving ability and not the G7 summit over the weekend was a five-second summary of his premiership so far. “Won’t everyone just stop speaking?” one exasperated Sunak supporter put it to me on Monday. Not for the moment, no.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: Labour’s future will be conservative]