National Conservatism is an intellectual dead end

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

Meet the National Conservatives – a new political movement whose aim is to reassert the nation state and national independence in the face of liberal globalism. The NatCons, who are holding their UK conference in London this month, seek to achieve a post-liberal break with what they call fusionism: the Reaganite and Thatcherite blend of social conservatism with economic liberalism. While helping to defeat the Soviet Communist bloc, this fusion has failed to stop 40 years of centre-right collusion with progressive politics.

As the NatCons’ Israeli-American founder, Yoram Hazony, writes in his book Conservatism: A Rediscovery, “To the extent that Anglo-American conservatism has become confused with liberalism, it has, for just this reason, become incapable of conserving anything at all. Indeed, in our day, conservatives have largely become bystanders, gaping in astonishment as the consuming fire of cultural revolution destroys everything in its path.”

To prevail in the “culture wars”, which they blame entirely on the radical left, the NatCons promise to renew the Anglo-American conservative tradition supposedly founded on religion, nationalism and economic growth.

But to instrumentalise religious faith as a justification for nationalism or the free market defies belief. The Bible neither views the nation state as part of the created order nor does it treat nations as ethnically and politically bounded. This is because nations in the biblical sense, as the theologian John Milbank has argued, are rather loose linguistic, tribal groupings with complex overlaps, and the nation state is a late medieval, early modern invention.

Related

State protection of religious liberty or of individual property is also absent from any traditional understanding of faith. The policing of people within strict territorial borders belongs entirely to the modern era, as does the free market unmoored from public ethical practices – think Thomas Hobbes’s Leviathan and Adam Smith’s invisible hand governing an amoral market.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Could Sunak be the Tories’ new Pitt the Younger?]

The irony is that the NatCon appeal to limited government is consistent with an overbearing state because of its unqualified support for private property and economic injustice. In common with the centre right and the insurgent populist right, the NatCons are wedded to the secular power of the market-state. Since the market exceeds the boundaries of the nation state, it turns out that national conservatism is more like international liberalism.

Indeed, the NatCons and their cheerleaders such as Lord Frost and Jacob Rees-Mogg argue that it is the lack of market freedom that has triggered social fragmentation. In common with liberal conservatives, as Frost and Rees-Mogg wrote in the Telegraph, they “see no contradiction between a policy of free markets and free trade, which is the best way to generate growth, and one of rebuilding Britain as an independent nation proud of its historic and cultural inheritance, promoting freedom and resisting authoritarianism”.

This is but a return to the fusionism of Reagan and Thatcher that the NatCons purport to transcend.

Added to this is the contradictory assertion that Anglo-American values of liberty are universal yet only exemplified by the US and modern Britain. This version of conservatism is but exceptionalism dressed up as respect for national traditions. Universal Christian notions of friendship and fraternity, as outlined by Pope Francis in his encyclical Fratelli Tutti, are simply absent.

Individual liberty, disconnected from self-restraint and mutual obligation (not mentioned much at all by the NatCons), slides into unfreedom – even tyranny – because unfettered freedom favours the strong over the weak, the wealthy over the poor, the powerful over those without a voice. For all their protestations, the NatCons’ defence of liberty licences both social Darwinism and state policing of the ensuing anarchy. In short, NatCon thinking is a curious blend of economic liberalism and social authoritarianism – with identity politics also in the mix – masquerading as a return to conservative roots.

National Conservatism has a fundamental identity crisis. One day it wants to be anti-liberal, the next day it is ultra-liberal. Only one thing is clear: it is anything but post-liberal.

[See also: Is “National Conservatism” a dead end for the Tories, or a sign of what is to come?]