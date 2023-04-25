What’s next for Fox News – and Tucker Carlson?

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

When Tucker Carlson ended his nightly news show on Fox News last Friday, he did so with a mouthful of pizza, a promotion for his online documentary Let Them Eat Bugs and a promise to the viewers that he’d see them on Monday. It was not a moment any broadcaster would choose for their final one on a network – let alone the network’s leading host, a man with three million viewers an evening, making him Fox News’s single most important asset.

And yet Tucker Carlson’s Fox News career is over. The decision is reported to have come from Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News, himself, with almost no one at the network even in the loop. Carlson was being shown the door even as the channel ran promotions for his show for Monday evening.

Carlson’s sacking prompted a rare moment of jubilation for liberals in the US – and internationally. Even by the standards of Fox News anchors, Carlson flirted regularly with racism and conspiracy theories – often combining the two. His show would frequently promote the “Great Replacement” to his millions of viewers. This is a shockingly racist conspiracy theory born in France, suggesting that Muslim countries are deliberately sending people to Europe and America to become the majority population of Western countries.

He had also been one of the more enthusiastic anchors on the network in throwing doubt on the authenticity of the January 6 riot attacks on the US Capitol. He obtained thousands of hours of security footage from Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, and used misleading excerpts of it to suggest the riot was nothing other than a peaceful protest.

Related

Carlson was an immensely valuable asset to Fox News. He hosted its prime-time 8pm show, brought in its largest audience, had the highest name recognition, and had a direct line to Donald Trump. His firing shows no one is indispensable to the Murdochs – but the reason for his departure is contested.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Last week Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems $787m to settle a lawsuit related to the network’s coverage of the 2020 election, in which it broadcast baseless claims that voting machines had been intentionally manipulated to help steal the election from Trump. But Carlson was not the main promoter of these falsehoods. The reason for his departure is instead said to relate either to disparaging comments about senior management by Carlson that emerged during the lawsuit, or to a pending lawsuit by Abby Grossberg, a former producer on his show, alleging sex discrimination and anti-Semitism.

Few people expect Fox News to suddenly become a bastion of journalistic integrity following Carlson’s departure, but it may signal a high point for the channel’s influence. The temporary replacement of Carlson’s news hour with rotating hosts is unlikely to attract as many viewers or to be able to push messages as vitriolic as his. The huge cost of the Dominion Voting Systems settlement will probably also encourage caution. Fox News makes much of its money through “carriage fees” – revenue from cable subscription providers, which it gets whether subscribers watch or not – and it has just lost leverage in renewing them. There is a chance that this moment sucks some of the toxicity out of the US’s most dangerous news network.

The bigger question is perhaps what happens next for Tucker Carlson. Bill O’Reilly, Fox News’s former star anchor, all but disappeared after being forced out amid sexual harassment allegations. He tried to start an independent channel but struggled to find an audience. Carlson has a bigger draw and better timing – he could and probably will start something from the studio in his home in Maine, and it will probably be even more toxic than what he put out on Fox News. The question everyone, including him, will be asking is whether or not it will find his old audience.

[See also: The unexpected folly of prosecuting Donald Trump]