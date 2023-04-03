The magical realism of My Neighbour Totoro

Photo by Manuel Harlan (c) RSC, with Nippon TV

The RSC production of My Neighbour Totoro – which deservedly won six Olivier Awards yesterday (2 April) – contains one of the purest moments of stage magic I have seen. At the Barbican theatre in London it drew a noise from the audience – a cry of collective joy – that was totally unlike the irritating and knowing “mmm” that tends to greet “clever” moments in adult shows. The scene is now imprinted firmly in my brain alongside my first glimpse of the utterly alive daemons of Nicholas Hytner’s 2003 production of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials or the dreamlike flying papers of Théâtre de Complicité’s 1990s adaptation of Bruno Schulz’s The Street of Crocodiles.

Unfortunately, I can’t describe it to you, because to attempt to capture the moment when the woodland spirit of Totoro is revealed would be nothing less than a crime against magic. This is presumably why the director of the show, Phelim McDermott, has banned any photographs of Totoro being taken or shared. In the world of the story, he’s a creature that you can only find when your mind is in a childlike state of openness to possibility. He does not live on Instagram.

The film My Neighbour Totoro was directed by Japan’s most famous animator, Hayao Miyazaki. Since its release in 1988 it has developed a devoted following at home and a cult fanbase abroad. Set in rural Japan in the late 1950s, it begins with a father and his two young daughters moving into an old house to be closer to the hospital where their mother is being treated for a long-term illness. The youngest daughter, four-year-old Mei, is intrepid and curious enough to encounter the elusive, furry Totoro – a new friend who will later help the daughters to navigate a family crisis.

Miyazaki’s film is low on plot, action and dialogue, but high on beauty, wonder and emotional truth. In an interview with Roger Ebert in 2002, Miyazaki explained that his aim was to “quiet things down a little bit; don’t just bombard them with noise and distraction. And to follow the path of children’s emotions and feelings as we make a film. If you stay true to joy and astonishment and empathy you don’t have to have violence and you don’t have to have action. They’ll follow you.”

Related

This stage version – which won best entertainment or comedy play and best director as well as several technical categories at the Oliviers – is strikingly faithful to the tone and spirit of the original. Mei Mac somehow finds an inner four-year-old to play her namesake Mei with a convincing emotional volatility: her outpouring of grief when she learns her mother’s illness has become critical is shockingly raw. Both the set and the puppetry – the latter by Basil Twist, with input from the Jim Henson Company ­– have ingenuity and wit, and a dynamism provided by the highly skilled company of puppeteers. The production returns to the Barbican from November 2023 to March 2024: like the RSC’s Matilda, it deserves a long and happy life.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Do not make the mistake of dismissing Totoro as “only” a kids’ show. For all its stagecraft, it would be nothing without the emotional truth at its core. My Neighbour Totoro is not about a fantasy land but the real world, which, regardless of our age, never ceases to be a place of both wonder and terror, in which we are lost and found.

[See also: The best children’s books for spring 2023]