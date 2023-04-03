Brexit is to blame for Dover delays

Photo by Stuart Brock/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“I don’t think it’s fair to say this is an adverse effect of Brexit,” said the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, yesterday about passenger delays in Dover over the weekend. Really?

There are, it is true, factors that have nothing to do with our departure from the European Union. The weather last Friday caused delays that had knock-on effects over the weekend. And more coaches turned up than were expected. It is also true that delays at Dover occurred in the pre-Brexit era.

Nonetheless, it is perfectly obvious that the passport procedures in place now that we are outside the EU take longer than when we were inside the EU. Whereas once it was merely necessary to check that a passenger had their passport, French passport officials have to ensure that a UK citizen has not spent more than 90 days out of the last 180 in the EU and then stamp the passport. For one individual, this does not take much more time but the cumulative impact is considerable.

The French are being petty, claim some, including “sources close to the Home Secretary”. Not true, they have an obligation to control the border with a third country – which is what we chose to become. Could France have provided more staff? Perhaps but there is limited capacity at Dover and we cannot always assume that others will solve the problems we create.

Related

Brexit means lengthier checks for UK citizens entering the EU. Lengthier checks contribute to delays. The delays we have seen this weekend are, in part, an adverse effect of Brexit. To deny this, as Braverman has done, is absurd.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But it has become standard for the Brexiteers to deny each and every problem that Brexit has created. The marginal benefits of leaving the EU are trumpeted (the forecast 0.08 per cent boost to GDP from joining the Pacific trade partnership) while the costs (the forecast 4 per cent hit to GDP from Brexit) are ignored.

On the issue of passport checks, the government has got itself trapped in a corner. It cannot speak honestly or even think clearly about the matter. It just has to deny the obvious.

But the evasiveness is not confined to the government alone. Labour, ever watchful of Leave voters in the Red Wall, is reluctant to blame Brexit. It is all the fault of a lack of government planning, they claim. Possibly, but the geography of Dover means there are limits to increasing capacity.

The fundamental problem is that we are outside the EU, a problem that will get worse when the EU introduces a new entry and exit system that will require fingerprint scans. Delays to entering the EU are likely to get significantly worse.

Being part of the EU made life easier for UK citizens to trade with and travel to the EU. Brexit has made that harder. Our politicians should admit it.

[See also: The end of the Brexit taboo]