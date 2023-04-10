Australian Labor would never have run Labour’s Sunak attack adverts

The Australian Labor leader Anthony Albanese, second left, celebrates his election victory in Sydney, Australia. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

As the general election edges closer, it is inevitable that disagreements about the parties’ strategies will spill into the open. There has been no more dramatic example of this than the spat over Labour’s advertisement apparently suggesting Rishi Sunak endorses shockingly generous sentences for child abusers.

Anger over the advertisement united most of the political spectrum, from Ash Sarkar to Nick Timothy. But there were a few voices who attempted to justify it.

One of the arguments cited by a Labour source was that it mirrored the approach taken by the Australian Labor Party in its victorious election campaign in 2022. Australian Labor strategists “told us to ignore the wailings of the people who expect you to be kind losers and fight as viciously as the Conservatives do”, the source told HuffPost UK.

As someone who lived through that campaign, and followed its immediate aftermath closely, I remember it very differently. To reassure myself that my memory was not failing, I returned to the writings of the veteran Australian commentator, Labor strategist and opinion pollster Peter Lewis to check.

Related

In the immediate aftermath of the election, Lewis set out what he saw as the basis of the Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s unique appeal. “Under an Albanese government,” he explained, “neighbours seem reassured, allies embraced, differences moderated rather than weaponised.” The new prime minister’s style represented a “tangible change in the national climate”, with an end to the “performative cruelty” associated with the populist conservatism that he had ousted and its replacement by a spirit of calm, open-minded competence and a desire to stick to the facts.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Albanese, Lewis concluded, “has gifted us a unifying project to all lean into”. It was “a one-in-a-generation opportunity to restore civility to the Australian discourse”.

None of this had come about by chance, nor was it simply motivated by a naive desire to be nice. Albanese is not that kind of politician. Rather, it was the result of a careful political strategy that dated back to his assumption of the Labor leadership in 2019.

[See also: Australian Labor is showing what progressives can achieve in power]

As anyone who spoke to Albanese’s team back then should tell you, at the core of their strategy was a profound sense that voters had had enough of the lazy, divisive and dishonest politics of the past. The time had come to take the edge off the anger and instead to forge a careful consensus on everything from climate change to immigration.

This strategic instinct was reinforced by the desire to capitalise on the public trust in science that had characterised Australia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and by the need to protect Labor from any of the “culture wars” that its conservative rivals wished to wage. “Do your job,” Albanese taunted Scott Morrison on the first day of the election campaign when the right-wing Liberal leader sought to switch attention away from the everyday economic concerns of Australians and towards trans rights.

Sorting economic problems out, calmly, intelligently and directly, was what Albanese promised voters. His calculation was that this would always matter more than enabling people to vent their frustrations about cultural change. And at the same time he openly disdained any effort by the Australian Liberals to take politics back down into the gutter.

None of this is to say, of course, that Australian Labor did not attack Morrison, his record and his proposals. It wouldn’t be democracy, and especially Australian democracy, if it had not. There were attack ads, and they were aggressive. But they were based on Morrison’s record on the core issues that Albanese wanted to address and they focused, most of all, on the Liberal leader’s inability to address the economic troubles of our time.

Most of all, Albanese had a clear brand during that campaign. It was a brand that emphasised open-mindedness, evidence, collaboration, civility and a resolute focus on the everyday economy. It was a brand that worked for him. And it is a brand that could still work for Keir Starmer too.

[See also: Keir Starmer’s international inspiration]