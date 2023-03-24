How-to guides have taken over everything

Illustration by Rebecca Hendin / Ikon Images

We’ve all mocked a “live, laugh, love” poster at some point, a celebrity book on “living a better life”, or the mind/body trilogies stacked on smart-thinking bookshelves. But my issues are not with this genre of literature, or even with the boardroom girl-boss.

Instead, I’m concerned with how the guidebook and its related forms (pamphlets, manifestos, handbooks) has infected social justice subjects – and how this is killing critical thinking. One example is the recently published Rebel Bodies – A Guide to the Gender Health Gap Revolution by Sarah Graham (2023), billed as an “inclusive and empowering manifesto for change in women’s healthcare”. It is a distinctly utility-based approach to ridding ourselves of gender disparities in healthcare. Similar is How Men can Help – A Guide to Undoing Harm and Being a Better Ally by Sophie Gallagher (2022), sold as an essential book for any man who is or wishes to become right-thinking. “A guide to” used to merely preface travel books but now there is a slew of graphic guides and concept books across every subject area: feminist manifestos, and various forms of “miniature literature”.



It’s not really about the size of these books, or necessarily the content. It’s fact they demarcate a border around a crisis. They contrast with texts such as Amber Husain’s Replace Me (2021), which didn’t pretend to be anything other than a critically engaged polemic (in this case on precarious employment and capitalism). Online, guidebooks go so far as to be customisable – the BBC has a popular personalised guide to saving money.

[See also: Feminism Against Progress by Mary Harrington review]

This would not be a problem if it was all about Spark Notes and Cliff Notes – breaking down GCSE syllabus texts. But the how-to guides are extending to subjects of greater import than Wuthering Heights: ending capitalism, the feminist revolution – no subject is too big. It is implied there is a beginning and an end to solving such crises.

Related

Furthermore, our obsession with instructive thinking, lukewarm advice and tracing-paper approaches means we don’t see how “social change” can happen randomly or unintentionally, out of the bounds of these guidebooks. Perhaps this is no surprise given that oblique ways of learning are going out of vogue – the government is currently taking a decidedly vocational turn, favouring “practical” subjects over poetry.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Are how-to books so popular because it is harder (if more rewarding) to dwell on the “why” instead of the “how-to”? I’m not arguing for the glorification of dusty books with impossible prose. Nor am I proposing that we have no guidance, and are left to lose ourselves in the words. Instead, I’d suggest we turn to writers like Ursula K Le Guin who present feminism in imaginative, poetic and more-than-human terms. Or that we work with literature that subverts guidebooks wonderfully – like the pioneering theorist Sara Ahmed’s recent The Feminist Killjoy Handbook (2023).

The squirm-inducing statement “well-behaved women seldom make history” may have made it onto a host of T-shirts and novelty mugs, yet here we are playing by the rules of all these social justice manuals.

[See also: The uncomfortable truths of Hag feminism]