Emmanuel Macron has no regrets

Photo by Alain Jocard / Reuters

BERLIN – France‘s president is not ready to make concessions. Emmanuel Macron’s first public appearance since forcing an unpopular increase in the retirement age through parliament on 16 March may have been intended to calm a seething nation. But little about his statements will reassure those still livid about the reform and his means of passing it.

Macron gave an interview to French public television at 1pm today (22 March), French time, a time of day that was interpreted as being targeted at the elderly, the president’s core electorate and the most favourable to the retirement reform, according to polls. Working-age people – far more likely to oppose raising the pension age from 62 to 64 – were also the least likely to be watching at lunchtime on a weekday: most were at work.

In the interview, conducted by two journalists in the Élysée Palace, Macron took a combative and unremorseful tone. Asked if he feels he did anything wrong, the president replied that his only regret was that he “failed to convince the people of the necessity of the reform”. He insisted that the reform, which was not subject to a single vote in the National Assembly, was passed via the “parliamentary process”.

The “necessary” reform will come into effect this year, Macron said, rebuffing calls from the opposition and protesters to withdraw the law or submit it to a referendum. “I am not looking to be re-elected… Between short-term polls and the country’s national interest, I choose the national interest,” he said. Giving up on reforming the pensions system because of popular opposition, “as my predecessors did”, was not an option, although doing so “gives me no pleasure”, he insisted.

Related

[See also: France pension protests: Emmanuel Macron’s contempt for democracy]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

During the 35-minute-long interview, Macron’s concessions to his opponents were few. Although he did say that he has a duty to listen to “legitimate anger which is not violence”, his substantive pledges were vague and limited. He suggested working with trade unions to improve conditions for people in “difficult jobs” and career prospects for workers generally.

The president, who several times spoke over Marie-Sophie Lacarrau, one of the France 2 journalists interviewing him, denied that his refusal to submit the pension reform to a vote by parliament meant he is now a lame duck president in his remaining four years in power. Macron added that he retains confidence in Élisabeth Borne, his prime minister, whom he said he had instructed to “broaden” the number of MPs backing him in parliament.

Macron said, however forming a coalition would be “contrary to France’s political culture”. But if he retains merely a plurality of MPs, he is likely to find his agenda increasingly held up by a parliament more willing to stand up to him.

Immediately after the president stopped speaking, politicians and trade unions lined up to respond. Few who were not already supportive of the president had much positive to say, indicating that Macron’s intervention is unlikely to calm tensions, with protests continuing across France and occasionally spilling into violence.

Philippe Martinez, the general secretary of the CGT, one of France’s main unions, offered perhaps the most succinct assessment, saying simply: “This interview is a piss-take.”

[See also: Chaos erupts over Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reforms]