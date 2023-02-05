Liz Truss’s essay shows she is as deluded as ever

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

For those of us who, at a personal level, have always rather liked Liz Truss, there was a concern that her experience as prime minister might have been so traumatic as to destroy her self-confidence. The publication of her 4,000-word essay on her premiership means that we can be reassured that this has not happened. It is the only thing that is reassuring about it.

Truss’s defence of her record consists of arguing that a left-wing economic establishment disapproved of her policies and all but conspired to bring her down and that she was not warned of the risks to financial stability caused by LDIs (liability-driven investments) by defined-benefit pension funds.

To take the latter issue first, if one’s knowledge of the events of last autumn came solely from Truss’s essay one would be under the impression that the problems with LDIs caused the market turmoil. The reality was that the market turmoil (specifically the surge in government bond yields) caused problems with LDIs, forcing the Bank of England to intervene and stabilise the market. It is an important distinction if we are trying to learn lessons.

There might be a debate about the role and regulation of LDIs (although we should not ignore the consequence of prohibiting LDIs would mean much higher pension contributions from employers and/or employees) but the fundamental problem was that gilt yields surged because the bond market thought the UK government had taken leave of its senses.

Related

Truss complains that she was not warned of the LDI risks. For argument’s sake, let us accept this as true. But she was certainly warned about the risks of pursuing an aggressive tax-cutting Budget without showing how the public finances were going to be put on a sustainable footing. It was, after all, the central argument made by Rishi Sunak during last summer’s Conservative leadership contest. Is her complaint that the warnings were insufficiently exhaustive? It is not a convincing defence.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Truss’s wider point is that on economic matters, everyone else – the IMF, the OBR and the bond markets – was out of step with her. She had a mandate and that should have been respected. It is an odd argument for someone who professes to believe in markets.

If your fiscal policies require you to borrow an additional £72bn, it is an unavoidable reality that you have to pay a lot of attention to what the people lending the money to you think. If they do not trust you, they will demand a higher price for lending to you.

It used to be those on the left who struggled to come to terms with the power of international markets (or the “gnomes of Zurich” as Labour’s Harold Wilson and George Brown called them) but Conservatives are supposed to live in the world as it is, not the world as they would like it to be. Truss, however, is still living in her own world where tax cuts always pay for themselves, economic growth automatically follows a reduction in the size of the state and it is only the soggy left who disagree.

This is delusional but it raises two concerns for Sunak. First, at a time when the UK is forecast to be the only major economy in recession this year, the Truss analysis may resonate with too many Conservatives. Second, for those who have a better appreciation of what happened last autumn than Truss, it is a reminder that there remain powerful voices in the Conservative Party who cannot be trusted to be economically responsible. It is an unwelcome intervention.