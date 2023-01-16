Has cartel violence come to the UK?

Police guard the site of the shooting outside St Aloysius Church, near Euston in London. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

This weekend saw a horrific shooting take place in London. An attacker injured six by firing a shotgun from a car outside St Aloysius Church, near Euston. Those shot were attending a memorial service for a mother and daughter.

One of the shooter’s victims was a seven-year-old girl, who is now in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said it arrested a 22-year-old man for attempted murder. Authorities described the shooting as a “senseless” act and asked the rhetorical question of who could do such a thing.

This morning’s reporting appears to suggest a reason: violence between criminal gangs, in this case related to the Colombian Cali cartel. One of the two women mourned at the memorial service, Fresia Calderon, the mother of Sara Sanchez, used to be married to Carlos Arturo Sanchez-Coronado. He was described by the Times as “A Colombian cartel ‘delivery man’ who helped to flood the UK with cocaine”.

Sanchez-Coronado was jailed in the UK in 2009 after admitting three charges of laundering money and using false passports for a London gang closely linked to the Cali cartel. He later left the country and is believed to have died abroad, in South America, last year.

Related

Little more is known and gaps will remain until the man in custody is named and charged. But if this does prove to be an episode of cartel brutality, it does not bode well for Britain. Episodes of cartel violence rarely go unanswered.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Recent years have seen a significant increase in the reach of South and Central American cartels in Mexico and the United States. For almost a decade, Mexican cartels have dominated the drugs trade in major US cities. Cartels have been linked to a spate of kidnappings and murders across America. In Mexico the estimate for crime-related deaths since 2006 is 150,000. The bloodshed is not the aim of this domination; selling drugs is. But the violence arrives inevitably on its heels. Whenever drug trafficking meets the law, or other gangs, violence is the inevitable result.

In Mexico, footage this month has shown a Sinaloa cartel member using a Barrett anti-materiel rifle to try to shoot down a police helicopter after the arrest of the cartel’s leader, Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of Joaquín Guzmán, otherwise known as El Chapo. This kind of force is now appearing across Europe, with kidnappings, murders and extortion increasingly commonplace. Cartel violence is beginning to affect daily and political life in Antwerp and Rotterdam.

It seems Britain has not been spared.

American authorities have given billions of dollars to Mexico in the past decade and a half to help close down cartel violence and the drugs trade. This has had some dampening effect, but its growth seems inexorable.

Now it has reached Europe and Britain. It is vital for policymakers to acquaint themselves rapidly with this kind of violence. It has a long history in the Americas. It could be here to stay.

[See also: Andrew Bridgen is the sign of a new conspiracist conservatism]