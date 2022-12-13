Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 5:10 pm

Sam Bankman-Fried exposes the moral conceit of effective altruism

For tech CEOs, the suckers of the present come second to people of the technocratic future.

By Will Dunn

Photo by Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, won’t be making his scheduled appearance at the US House Financial Services Committee today (13 December), having been arrested by police in the Bahamas at the direction of the US Department of Justice. Had he attended the meeting, he would (according to a transcript of his planned testimony obtained by Forbes) have begun by saying: “I would like to start by formally stating, under oath: I f***ed up.”

“When all is said and done,” he reportedly planned to continue, “I’ll judge myself primarily by one metric: whether I have eventually been able to make customers whole.” 

The phrase “I’ll judge myself” is good fun, because however harshly Bankman-Fried planned to judge himself from his luxurious residence in the Bahamas, he will also now be judged by a real judge, in a criminal court, in America. But it also reveals the tremendous arrogance of his moral position: he is unlikely to accept the judgement of a criminal court because he appears to believe in his own higher authority.

Bankman-Fried is a former director of the Centre for Effective Altruism, a charity set up by the Oxford philosopher William MacAskill. The charity describes itself as focusing on “maximising the good you can do through your career, projects, and donations”. Bankman-Fried’s claim is that his work at FTX was part of an aggressively utilitarian project to make as much money as possible, in order to donate it as effectively as possible for the future of the happiness of humanity. 

Effective altruism and “longtermism” have become the credos of people like Bankman-Fried and Elon Musk, who have contempt for the authorities of government (“f**k regulators”, Bankman-Fried messaged a Vox reporter) because they see themselves as more capable of building a successful future for humanity. Ethical norms are the wimpy rules of the present; for Bankman-Fried they amounted to “this dumb game we woke westerners play where we say all the right shiboleths [sic] and so everyone likes us”.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

But what Bankman-Fried and co believe in is not philosophy; it’s religion. Like religion, effective altruism finds the living world irrelevant, and preaches that what matters is the unknowable future beyond our deaths. Like religion it is based on the worship of power: it is not enough only to be right, but to force rectitude upon the world. And like a religious movement it gives its members license to do what they like in the present, because in the future their superior morals will be proved right. 

Content from our partners
The green transition can unlock 40,000 new businesses and £175bn
The green transition can unlock 40,000 new businesses and £175bn
Alison Rose
Building the business case for growth
Building the business case for growth
Spotlight
“On supporting farmers, McDonald’s sets a high standard”
“On supporting farmers, McDonald’s sets a high standard”
Spotlight

As he has explained in ten lengthy interviews over the past week, Bankman-Fried still thinks this can be the case. He claims that his dearest aim is to build a new business and use its proceeds to reimburse all the creditors (of whom there are more than a million) of FTX, Alameda and the over 100 affiliated businesses that have been declared bankrupt. 

It suggests a pretty tenuous grip on reality that Bankman-Fried, having lost a million people’s money, thinks he’d be able to put together not only another business that would generate sufficient profit to reimburse his former customers’ missing billions, especially now that the force that created the crypto boom (quantitative easing by central banks) has dried up. 

Either that, or the plan to reimburse customers is just another example of what Bankman-Fried called, in a previous conversation about business ethics, “dumb shit I’ve said” that was “not true, not really”. After all, the effective altruism of tech CEOs dictates that the suckers of the present come second to the people of the technocratic future. We’ll see how that stands up in court.

[See also: Effective altruism: Elon Musk’s useful philosopher]

Topics in this article : , , ,