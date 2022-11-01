Matt Hancock is taking the Tories’ last shred of dignity with him to the jungle

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Matt Hancock has had the Conservative whip suspended because he will appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Matt Hancock, the man who oversaw one of the worst Covid responses in the world while he was the UK’s health secretary, is going on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Matt Hancock, horndog star of one of the most dispiriting pieces of CCTV footage ever seared into the minds of the British public, is going on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

There are sentences that refuse to sink in. Yes, we have a long and colourful history of politicians making clowns of themselves on reality television. George Galloway’s infamous turn as a cat on Celebrity Big Brother. Michael Fabricant on First Dates. Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing. And even more memorably: Ann Widdecombe on Strictly Come Dancing. Hancock won’t even be the first Tory MP on I’m a Celebrity. Edwina Currie did it, as well as Nadine Dorries in 2012, who managed to get an ostrich’s anus down her gullet before being the first camp-mate to be evicted from the jungle.

And yet this feels like another level of abjection. I’m a Celebrity is a popularity contest voted for by the public – and if you’re deemed unpopular, the punishments involve gigantic Australian centipedes marching up your nose and eating lukewarm offcuts of various exotic genitals. It makes perfect sense from ITV’s perspective. The disgraced former health minister chowing down on a wallaby’s balls? Instant TV ratings gold. But what kind of idiot would voluntarily sign up to give the public – the same public who watched footage of him making out with a colleague in the middle of a pandemic he failed to protect it from – this kind of power over them?

It’s the decision of a man who has somehow managed to miss the fact he is one of the biggest jokes in the United Kingdom. Yes, he was mocked for his fumbling office affair, but there was so much more to laugh at: his strange, fake crying on Good Morning Britain after seeing the first person in the UK to receive a Covid vaccine; footage of him standing creepily close to a colleague in a viral video; his Diary of a CEO podcast appearance in which he drank Huel and came in costume as “Dad who’s got a cool new girlfriend and is actually doing very well after the divorce thank you”, in a black polo neck, blue jeans and pair of trainers. A man so ridiculous that the Daily Star was able to run not one but a whole series of front pages of Hancock in a curly green wig and red nose.

Related

This cannot seriously be an attempt to rebuild his reputation. And yet a close political ally of Hancock’s defending his decision said that “politicians like Matt must go to where the people are”, which is an extraordinary justification for deciding to go and live in isolation in the Australian outback with Chris Moyles, Boy George and one of the Loose Women.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

At the risk of sounding a hundred years old, is it so much to ask that our politicians conduct themselves with even a shred of dignity? I do not want to see Matt Hancock’s sad, wet eyes glaze over with regret as he washes himself in the jungle shower every morning. I do not want to see Matt Hancock eat a kangaroo’s penis. I do not want to see Matt Hancock in a pair of those desperately unfashionable shorts, contorting his face as spiders crawl into his every orifice.

And yet, I will inevitably see these scenes. Another atrocity to add to the list of things never to forgive Matt Hancock for.

[See also: Gary Lineker: “The BBC can’t stop me talking about politics”]