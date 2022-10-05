Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 2:16 pm

Suella Braverman dreams of a flight to Rwanda because it could never come true

The UN has suggested the government deportation plan is illegal – and it’s being challenged in the High Court.

By Jonn Elledge

Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Martin Luther King famously had a dream, that his four little children would one day be judged, not by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character. Few of us have dreams, in either the conscious or unconscious sense, which can claim to even approach that level. I suppose I could describe my irritational hope that the government commits to building both the Northern Powerhouse Railway and the eastern leg of HS2 as a dream; but the more honest statement would be “I have a dream, that one day I have to retake my A-levels, and nobody bothered to warn me.” (That one’s surprisingly common.)

Suella Braverman’s dream struggles to rise even to that level. “I would love to have a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda,” she told a fringe meeting at this week’s Tory party conference. “That’s my dream, it’s my obsession.” As dreams go, it reminds me of that one in which I’d committed a horrible crime and was awaiting my punishment. Only instead of waking up, shaking with guilt in a pool of her own sweat, the Home Secretary is instead cheerily alluding to it in a public place where everyone can hear her.

The thing about dreams is that, despite what people say, they are actually pretty unlikely to come true. In Braverman’s case this is because the policy might actually be illegal – the UN Refugee Agency has said that the “arrangement, which amongst other concerns seeks to shift responsibility and lacks necessary safeguards, is incompatible with the letter and spirit of the 1951 Convention” on the rights of refugees – and is currently being challenged in the High Court.

And so, Braverman added, in the manner of one who knows it’s not going to happen but quite fancies a bust-up with some human rights lawyers all the same, “Unfortunately, we have got to let that play out.” A Telegraph splash for Christmas seems a little unlikely. Oh well. MLK’s dream has yet to come true either. 

Let us pause here for a moment to consider Braverman’s choice of language. Some people dream of being swept off their feet by the love of their life; some are obsessed with dogs or Harry Styles. The Home Secretary, though, “dreams” and has an “obsession” for deporting asylum seekers, the most vulnerable people who ever step foot in Britain, to a country with a patchy human rights record. It isn’t that this is a grim necessity, an unfortunate requirement of sensible grown-up government: further wrecking the life chances of a group of people whose lives, we can assume, were not going brilliantly anyway is something she wants us to know she would enjoy.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

And this is the week that Labour’s Rachel Reeves decided to deal with the first truly landslide Labour polling we’ve seen in a generation by calling out the government for not deporting enough people – a choice that would be horrible, and quite possibly self-defeating, even if it were electorally necessary, which right now it quite clearly isn’t.  

Content from our partners
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero
How industry is key for net zero
Ed Stainton
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
How to ensure net zero brings good growth and green jobs
Spotlight

Our political class really doesn’t think much of their electorate, do they?

[See also: Liz Truss wants to govern a country that does not exist]

Topics in this article: , , , ,