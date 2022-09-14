King Charles is popular – but for how long?

Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The weirdest moment for me, the day the Queen died, came a few moments after the news broke when I felt the sudden urge to check Wikipedia. There it was, near instantaneous evidence of the continuity of monarchy: an entry titled “Charles III”. For the first time since before my parents were born, Britain had a king.

The weirdest thing about the days since is how quickly this has stopped feeling weird. Human beings can adapt to all sorts of horrors, to abuse and dictatorship and poverty, and it’s very easy for what once felt outlandish to become entirely normal: adapting to a new head of state is, comparatively, a doddle. A few days ago Prince Charles was still the guy with the controversies and the funny ears who engaged in a legendary phone call with his now Queen Consort while married to Princess Diana; a man who Harry Enfield could portray as a red-faced, power-crazed type on The Windsors. Now, through nothing but a few speeches and some ritual and the complete takeover of BBC One, he’s become our dignified and much-loved king.

A Times chart doing the rounds makes the point. Over the last three years, polling from YouGov shows, the public has been divided on the question of whether Charles will make a good king, with roughly a third of the electorate saying yes, another third saying no and the last third shrugging their shoulders. (There have been fluctuations, but that’s the gist.)

The latest edition, though, shows a transformation. Now Charles is actually king, the proportion of the electorate who think he’s any good at this king-ing lark has doubled (to 63 per cent); the proportion that thinks he’s bad has halved (to 15 per cent). Whether it’s the man’s actual performance, the ineffable magic of monarchy or merely the wall-to-wall coverage that’s done it, it’s hard to be sure.

Related

This will no doubt be disheartening to Britain’s republicans: their biggest opportunity to make their case in decades, and the public has responded by tugging the forelock as never before. I’m not sure they should worry, however. New leaders always get a honeymoon bounce – even Liz Truss, it’s likely, will get one, despite the mess the country is in. And Charles doesn’t need to fix the mess, merely to look dignified in its vicinity. He has also just lost his mother and has, for the most part, genuinely handled his duties this last week well. Of course it is easier to imagine someone as king when you can see them doing it.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

On the other hand, though, Britain is still in crisis, economic inequality is still through the roof, and whatever else it is the monarchy is a symbol of that. What’s more, the affection attached to the Queen stemmed as much from longevity, the simple fact of her constant presence over 70 years, as it did from the crown itself. This current polling may say as much about our feelings towards her as towards her eldest son. If the king’s other realms start to declare themselves republics, then surely all bets are off.

Charles III may or may not do a good job as king; republicanism may or may not have its moment. But this polling tells us nothing, either way.

[See also: Will the monarchy last?]