Is Fiona Bruce the problem, or is Question Time?

Photo by ITV/Shutterstock

Every Thursday evening, furious viewers mass on Twitter to denounce BBC One’s Question Time. Fiona Bruce, the host, is deemed “irritating” and “rude” and seemingly winds up just about everyone, while viewers across the spectrum cry “bias!” without anyone being able to agree on which side her supposed bias lies.

Described simultaneously as anti-Brexit, pro-Tory and a “left-wing mouthpiece”, Bruce has inadvertently made herself the figurehead for the culture war in broadcasting, where the right accuse the BBC of wokeism, and the left accuse the BBC of pandering to the establishment. On 23 June, Bruce asked the RMT union boss Mick Lynch whether driving up public sector wages would increase inflation, seemingly in the place of the treasury minister Rachel Maclean, who was on the panel.

It is possible that the BBC is nervous of the supposed left-wing bias that has been used as a justification for slashing the licence fee, and it may be that Bruce bears this in mind while presenting. However, audiences should know that impartiality in broadcasting doesn’t require all sides to be given equal weight. BBC editorial guidelines note that due impartiality does not require “absolute neutrality on every issue”, but that presenters must be inclusive and ensure that the “existence of a range of views is appropriately reflected”. Frustratingly, but perhaps reasonably, this means that not all parts of the spectrum will get their fair share of the allotted time. It is also worth remembering that the Question Time audience is deliberately selected to reflect the political demographics of the country. So, although Bruce is accused of selecting the “Tory plant’s questions”, she is simply statistically more likely to select someone who voted Conservative than Labour.

We must also bear in mind the unforgiving scrutiny of female journalists. One only has to scroll through mentions of Bruce’s name on Twitter to see blatant and more subtle sexism. I wonder if David Dimbleby or Andrew Neil had to deal with random men publicly discussing whether or not they’d have sex with them. Given she is described as “bossy” and “disrespectful”, it is possible that viewers are sensitive to her interjections because it feels much more jarring when it comes from a woman. Dimbleby certainly held his panellists to account (interrupting, scoffing and moving on quickly), but perhaps it felt more palatable and authoritative coming from an older, white man.

Related

Ultimately Bruce’s treatment is more of a symptom of the public’s exasperation with the format used in Question Time. At its inception Question Time had more purpose. In 1979 it was an important means of democratic accountability. It gave small, fairly representative parts of the population access to politicians and the chance to ask them challenging questions. Everyone should have seen themselves, or their views, represented in some way and it represented a tangible link between the public and the establishment. Now, Question Time merely exists in the flood of news and endless fighting. Even established politicians have a reputation for repeating untruths or obfuscating. Media are no longer trusted to represent facts accurately. Breaking news and hot takes come from Twitter and Facebook, and everything has to be broken down into a thirty second soundbite. Moreover, Question Time is broadcast late on Thursday nights, too late for anyone to have a coherent thought; people are exhausted and have opted for a gin and tonic (or two).

Subscribe to The Crash View all newsletters The New Statesman's weekly newsletter that helps you make sense of the economic slowdown. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Among the guests are journalists, activists and politicians, but also the odd inflammatory commentator, presumably to provide clips for social media. Notable previous guests include Billie Piper’s tension headache and ex-husband Laurence Fox in January 2020 and the controversial academic Jordan Peterson late last year. The audience then have just an hour to question this motley crew on the chaotic political landscape. Scotland breaking away from the Union? Ten minutes. Cost-of-living crisis? Five minutes. Repeatedly gaslit by our government? Two minutes, max. An audience member gets about twenty seconds before being cut off, otherwise there’s no way of fitting everything in. The only way to continue the conversation is through people shouting at each other on Twitter about it (which they do, with gusto).

In a world where anyone can put their questions and grievances to the establishment at any given time but no one trusts the answers, where female journalists elicit a disproportionate level of scrutiny and venom, and where the BBC can’t catch a break, one must wonder why anyone watches Question Time at all. To be honest, its future is, well, questionable.

[See also: Freddie’s Field of Dreams is the most moving thing I’ve seen on TV in years]