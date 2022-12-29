Twenty-nine Conservative MPs have not attended “essential” bullying and harassment training

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

Of the 39 MPs who have not attended training to help identify and prevent bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct in parliament, 29 are Conservative, the New Statesman can reveal.

The other ten MPs include one member of each Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the DUP. The remainder are abstentionist Sinn Féin, who do not attend parliament.

The training was created in the wake of the multiple bullying and harassment scandals in parliament back in 2018, and was originally called “Valuing Everyone” training. It has since been rebranded as “The Behaviour Code: why it matters”.

In 2021, Alison Stanley, an independent figure who led a review into the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) recommended that the House of Commons make the training compulsory for MPs, as it is for administrative staff. She cited its high levels of success among staff as well as the Committee on Standards in Public Life’s comments that the training was “key for engendering culture change across both Houses”.

Related

Stanley said mandating MPs to attend the training “will resend a clear and powerful message to the whole parliamentary community and externally that they remain committed to an improved culture”. However, this recommendation was not accepted.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The list of 39 MPs who have not attended the training includes senior Conservatives such as James Cleverly, Liam Fox, Johnny Mercer, Nadine Dorries and Tobias Ellwood.

A further 11 MPs have been “waitlisted”, meaning they will be informed of upcoming sessions when they are made available. Members are generally added to the waiting list when they have attempted to book on to the training but the sessions available are not suitable to their schedule.

A spokesperson from the House of Commons said: “Both Houses have made it clear that Valuing Everyone training (recently refreshed and now known as the Behaviour Code: why it matters) is essential for all those working in parliament. It has been attended by over 6,000 passholders, including over 600 MPs. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far – over 92 per cent of participants indicated that the course was good or very good for increasing their ability to recognise unacceptable behaviour. While the House regards the training as essential, MPs are not compelled to take it, and we couldn’t comment on why individual MPs might not have done so.”

The named MPs have been approached for comment.

[See also: The Tory exodus is a sign of a failing party – and system]