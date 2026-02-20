Britain’s fraying constitution

Photo by Phil Noble/Reuters

It is a look of bewilderment as if to say how could this happen to me? For the British monarchy, the image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, slumped in the back seat of a car after his release from custody, is a new level of indignity. Walter Bagehot, the author of The English Constitution, averred that “we must not let daylight in upon the magic”; now the curtains will be flung open.

Mountbatten-Windsor might already have been stripped of his titles and moved out of the Royal Lodge but he remains, inescapably, the royals’ problem. As eighth in line to the throne, he is a non-trivial distance away from becoming our head of state. This, regardless of Mountbatten-Windsor’s eventual fate, is unsustainable (he denies any wrongdoing).

Jonathan Dimbleby, a confidant of King Charles, last night affirmed that parliament could act before adding that it was “straining at a gnat” to suggest this “somehow threatens the constitution”. Well, yes and no. The monarchy has long embodied the Burkean principle of change in order to conserve: male primogeniture and the bar on Catholic marriage were ended in 2013; the Queen began to pay tax after the annus horribilis of 1992. King Charles’s swift and unsentimental statement on his brother’s arrest (“the law must take its course”) showed he understands this survival strategy.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters This piece was emailed to Morning Call subscribers first Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe Close

But the removal of Mountbatten-Windsor’s right to ascend the throne would be seismic. There would be no clearer demonstration of the democratic principle trumping the hereditary one. Republicans would cry that parliament should simply finish the job – and they enjoy their most receptive audience yet. To maintain consent, the monarchy will need to change again, accelerating the transition to a smaller and more accountable continental-style model.

Britain’s constitution hasn’t yet collapsed but it is fracturing. Only weeks ago the government vowed to introduce emergency legislation to strip Peter Mandelson of his peerage, now it will be required to act again to banish the spectre of King Andrew. Meanwhile, the traditional Westminster duopoly is breaking as Reform and the Greens ascend. The royals should fear this more populist age and the rise of parties that lack any historic allegiance to king and country (it was Clement Attlee who praised the monarchy as a bulwark against elected demagogues). We are not yet witnessing the end of the Windsors, but we are seeing how they could meet their end.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here

[Further reading: The questions the royals can no longer ignore]